Five From Football Named CSC Academic All-District

ITHACA, NY The College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) released its Academic All-District Teams for the 2022 football season on November 22, and five student-athletes from Ithaca College were selected for their academic and Athletic success.

Representing Ithaca were Nicholas Bahamonde , Michael Roumes , Derek Slywka , Jake Villanueva and AJ Wingfield .

In order to be eligible for the academic, a student must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and possess a cumulative GPA over 3.3.

Bahamonde, a senior from Berryville, Va. has a 3.813 GPA in television-radio. This season, he is 14-of-21 in field goals, with a long of 48 yards, and is 59-for-60 in extra points. He has also booted 24 touchbacks in 88 kickoffs. This is his second Academic All-District honor.

Roumes, a Graduate student from Succasunna, NJ with a 3.615 GPA in physical therapy, is making his fourth appearance on the Academic All-District list. He has amassed 67 total tackles on the season with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Roumes also forced three fumbles and recovered three more, with one interception.

Slywka, a senior from Waterloo, NY, and a sports media major with a 3.83 GPA, has earned his first Academic All-District award. He has played in all 12 games this season and has logged 48 total tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, one blocked kick and one interception.

Wingfield, a senior business administration major with a 3.958 GPA from Franklin Lakes, NJ, is another first-time recipient. He has thrown for 1971 yards and 18 touchdowns on 190-of-270 attempts and has rushed for 290 yards and three more touchdowns this season.

Villanueva, a senior from Hatboro, Pa. with a 3.569 GPA in business administration, earns his first Academic All-District nod. He has played in 10 games this season to Anchor one of the top Offensive lines in Division III. IC averages 206.3 yards rushing per game with 30 touchdowns and has allowed just five sacks all season.