Five Florida Gators Recruits Named in 2023 Postseason SI99 Rankings

Photo: Ja’Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Five Florida Gators signees were named among the top 99 players in the class of 2023 by Sports Illustrated‘s Postseason SI99 rankings are Wednesday.

  • Jaden Rashada: Well. 4 QB, No. 10 overall
  • Eugene Wilson III: Well. 2 slot WR, No. 68 overall
  • Ja’Keem Jackson: Well. 6 CB, No. 70 overall
  • Aidan Mizell: Well. 10 WR, No. 73 overall
  • Roderick Kearney: Well. 8 OT, No. 87 overall

