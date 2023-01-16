Five Florida football commits make Sports Illustrated’s top 99 prospects

Florida football is coming off a solid showing on the recruiting front in Billy Napier’s first full year at the helm, cracking a few top-10 rankings while sitting just outside in others. So far, the culmination of the efforts exerted by the coaching staff have yielded some encouraging results in the 2023 cycle.

With the most recent class of prep prospects wrapped up, Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. ranked the top 99 recruits coming out of high school this year. The Gators were among the schools with the most entries notching five names on the list — tied with the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers for eighth most.

Take a look below at five of the Orange and Blue’s current committed recruits who cracked SI’s top 99 prospects in the 2023 class along with their numbers from the 247Sports composite as well as the On3 consensus.

Well. 10: QB Jaden Rashada—Pittsburg (Calif.) High School

Jaden Rashada is a four-star prospect ranked No. 56 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 65 and 7, respectively. He is rated a five-star according to 247Sports.

Well. 68: Slot Eugene Wilson III—Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Eugene Wilson III is a four-star prospect ranked No. 112 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 109 and 19, respectively.

Well. 70: CB Jakeem Jackson — Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Jakeem Jackson is a four-star prospect ranked No. 123 overall and No. 14 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 138 and 16, respectively.

Well. 73: WR Aidan Mizell—Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Aidan Mizell is a four-star prospect ranked No. 94 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 96 and 16 respectively.

Well. 87: OT Roderick Kearney—Orange Park (Fla.) High School

Roderick Kearney is a four-star prospect ranked No. 118 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 Consensus has him at Nos. 133 and 7, respectively.

