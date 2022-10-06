Five First Half Goals Lead Bears to Win over Emory & Henry

Next Game: Carson-Newman 10/8/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 08 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Carson-Newman History

Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer team scored five first half goals in a 7-0 win over Emory & Henry on Wednesday. Leonie Proessl scored her first two goals of the season and Elin Hansson scored a goal and added two assists while Anna Bates scored her first career goal as the Bears remained unbeaten in SAC play.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 7, Emory & Henry 0

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (6-2-3, 5-0-2 SAC) , Emory & Henry (2-8. 0-7 SAC)

Location: Hickory, NC I Soccer Field at Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS OF THE MATCH:

Hansson got the Bears on the board in the 19th minute with her fifth goal of the year after a cross from Evan O’Leary .

. The duo of Ria Acton and Kate Casey connected for the third time this year as Acton set up Casey for the second goal of the game just two minutes later.

and connected for the third time this year as Acton set up Casey for the second goal of the game just two minutes later. A trio of Bears scored their first goal of the season to end the half as Stephanie Figueiredo Proessl and Bates connected to find the back of the net and gave the Bears the 5-0 lead after 45 minutes.

Proessl and Bates connected to find the back of the net and gave the Bears the 5-0 lead after 45 minutes. SA Phillips made two saves in her half in goal as Alexis Werve played the second half and made two saves as well.

made two saves in her half in goal as played the second half and made two saves as well. Proessl scored her second of the game and season in the 72nd minute after a pass from Abbie Biddle .

. Biddle than finished the scoring in the 77th minute after a pass from Gia Damianakos .

. Bears finished with 27 shots to just five for the Wasps. LR had seven Corners kicks which is just north of their 6.38 average.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

This is the first ever meeting against Emory & Henry, who joined the SAC this past July.

LR jumped idle Catawba Tonight to move into second place with 17 points, one point less than SAC leader Carson-Newman. The Eagles head to Hickory for a Clash on Saturday with 18 points at the top of the standings.

LR’s last two home games this year are against Carson-Newman and Catawba.

Hansson finished with five points on the contest, adding two assists to her goal

Bates’ goal was her first career goal for the junior from King, NC

The seven goals are the most in a game since the Bears scored six against Francis Marion on September 15th 2021.

UP NEXT: The Bears will host first place Carson-Newman on Saturday at 5:00 PM.