Five Fantasy Forward Arts Events: Experience the outer reaches of creative Imagination – Arts

“You can’t make this stuff up,” they say – but, as is so often the case among humans, they are idiots. People with imagination, what we call artists, have been making stuff up – fables, myths, legends, sitcoms, miniseries, religions – and much of it the wildest, wackiest, weirdest shit around – since language was invented. And here are five especially Fantastic fabrications, now Deeply embodied on (or in the very air above) Austin stages and walls for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Candy: The Goth Wars

In the epic battle between Eighties and Nineties goth and industrial music, which era will emerge victorious? The acclaimed Sky Candy aerialists will pit black lace against vinyl, Bauhaus against Skinny Puppy, and, turning and twisting in a widening gyre, do their acrobatic best to answer the question: Will love tear us apart again?

Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m

Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Ste. 8-A

512/800-4998

$20 and up

skycandyaustin.com

Penfold Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Here comes the 10th year of Penfold in the Park, as the indefatigable Theater company brings Shakespeare’s beloved Comedy to life up there in Round Rock, with all 21 characters galvanized by just four performers in a whirlwind of love and lore-spawned lulz among the fae . Adapted and directed by Rosalind Faires, featuring the talents of Yunina Barbour-Payne, Kevin Percival, Taylor Flanagan, and Dane Parker.

Through Oct. 16. Thu.-Sun., 7:30pm

Round Rock Amphitheater, 301 W. Baghdad

512/850-4849

Donations accepted

penfoldtheatre.org

Filigree Theatre: The Lady From the Sea

The Filigree Theater begins their new season with this Henrik Ibsen Fantasy about a woman who must choose between her married life and the thrill of the unknown lying in wait beyond the ocean deep. Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, with live music and performances by Natalie Tafakori Crane, Shane Cullum, Derek DeAtley, James Lindsley, Molly McKee, Meredith O’Brien, Mike Ooi, and Maddie Scanlan.

Through Oct. 23. Thu.-Sun., 8pm

Neill-Cochran House, 2310 San Gabriel

$25-$32

filigreetheatre.com

Salvage Vanguard Theatre: Casta

Salvage Vanguard Theater presents Adrienne Dawes’ new play – an Immersive show that features puppets by Julia Smith and original music by Graham Reynolds – as inspired by Mexican casta paintings that depict the mixing of Races in Colonial Latin America. Look: A wealthy patron commissions a series of casta paintings, but the portraits come to life and revolt. Performances (an excellent cast, directed by jk jk) will take place in the Rapaport Atrium of the Blanton Museum’s Glorious venue.

October 20, 22-23, 27, & 29-30, 2pm

The Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK

512/471-5482

$5-12 (free on Thursdays)

blantonmuseum.org

Duhpaapilak-axpishoope (Twenty-three) by Wendy Red Star

The Contemporary Austin: “In a Dream You Saw a Way to Survive and You Were Full of Joy”

Explore the works of eight female artists – Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Adriana Corral, Ellie Ga, Juliana Huxtable, Tala Madani, Danielle Mckinney, Wendy Red Star, and Clare Rojas – in this new exhibition that reveals how narrative and Storytelling shape our Senses of self, community, history, and identity. Fantasy, wrought from the complex facts of lived experience, now vivid on the walls of this Mighty modern venue Downtown.

Through Feb. 12. Wed., noon-9pm; Thu.-Sun., noon-6pm

The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress

512/453-5312

$10

thecontemporaryaustin.org