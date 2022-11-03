Five Easy to Purchase Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

Every night NBA players compete on the court, and so do sneaker companies. Brands like Adidas and Nike battle for viewers’ attention across the globe.

Many players in the association wear rare basketball shoes that cost several hundred dollars. However, Anytime we spot pros wearing shoes that cost less than $200, we try to highlight it for fans. Below are five affordable basketball shoes worn in the NBA last night.

Jordan Luka 1

Obi Toppin wearing the Jordan Luka 1. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Obi Toppin

Shoes: Jordan Luka 1 ‘Legend of 7’

How to Buy: The Jordan Luka 1 is currently sold out on the Jordan Brand website. However, it is still available for $110 on the Hibbett website. Fans can expect more colorways to drop soon.

Air Jordan 37

Jayson Tatum wearing the Air Jordan 37. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Jayson Tatum

Shoes: Air Jordan 37 ‘Tatum PE’

How to Buy: Fans can choose between three colorways of the Air Jordan 37 on Nike’s website. The shoes cost $185 in adult sizes.

Adidas Trae Young 2

Trae Young wearing the Adidas Trae Young 2. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Trae Young

Shoes: Adidas Trae Young 2 ‘PE’

How to Buy: Fans can choose from four colorways on the Adidas Trae Young 2 on the Adidas website. The shoes cost $140 in adult sizes.

Nike PG 6

Nikola Vucevic wearing the Nike PG 6. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Nikola Vucevic

Shoes: Nike PG 6 ‘Painted Swoosh’

How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 is available in three colorways on Nike’s website for $110 in adult sizes. Fans looking for this exact colorway can find it on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike Kyrie Infinity

Darius Garland wearing the Nike Kyrie Infinity. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Darius Garland

Shoes: Nike Kyrie Infinity ‘PE’

How to Buy: Fans choose between seven different colorways of the Nike Kyrie Infinity on Nike’s website. The shoes are on sale and cost between $71-$79 in adult sizes.

