Five Division III basketball players hospitalized, Coach ‘temporarily removed’ after intense practice

Five college basketball players were hospitalized and their head coach was “temporarily removed” after Concordia University, a Division III school in Chicago, ran a grueling practice that allegedly served as punishment for the players breaking the team’s curfew. The players were hospitalized some time between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, the school said. One remains hospitalized.

“It has been alleged by some that the intensity and difficulty of Saturday’s practice was a direct consequence of the broken curfew earlier in the week,” Concordia’s Athletic director Pete Gnan wrote in a letter to players and their parents. “Our athletics program has zero tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions of any kind, and reporting mechanisms are in place for students, coaches and related staff,” he added.

The school temporarily sidelined Coach Steve Kollar and elevated Assistant Coach Rashaan Surles into the role of acting head coach after the incident.

A person familiar with the incident told CBS News that some players were suffering from conditions similar to lactic acidosis and rhabdomyolysis that led to hospitalization. Rhabdomyolysis, which can be caused by extreme physical exertion, can be fatal or result in permanent disability in some cases.

Concordia is 8-2 on the season. It postponed its game on Jan. 3 and did the same for its previously-scheduled game on Jan. 7. The team’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday night at home against Dominican University.