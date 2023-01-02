Five common traits the College Football Playoff teams shared (and how Miami compares)

The passing ability of the quarterbacks that appeared in the semifinals of the college football playoff all varied, but they each shared the mobility trait that allowed them to be effective at various points in the game.

Here is a look at the rushing stats of the four quarterbacks, including how many rushing yards they scramble for.

– Georgia’s Stetson Bennett: Seven carries, -18 yards, one touchdown.

– Ohio State’s CJ Stroud: 12 carries, 34 yards, 66 scramble yards.

– TCU’s Max Duggan: 15 carries, 64 yards, two touchdowns, 34 scramble yards.

– Michigan’s JJ McCarthy: Ten carries, 52 yards, one touchdown, 56 scramble yards.

Three of the four quarterbacks impacted the game significantly with their legs while UGA’s Bennett didn’t run for significant yards, he did run for a touchdown down in goal line situation.

Mobility is also a factor when buying time to pass the ball. This is where all four quarterbacks in the semifinal games made an impact. All four quarterbacks have the ability to evade pressure from Talented front Sevens and move the chains in those situations.

Here is a look at how the four quarterbacks performed when under pressure:

– Bennett: 6-of-12 for 69 yards and one interception.

– Stroud: 5-of-11 for 67 yards and one touchdown.

– Duggan: 7-of-21 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

– McCarthy: 7-of-14 for 62 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Here is a look at the average time to throw of those quarterbacks when dealing with pressure:

– Bennett: 3.27 seconds.

– Stroud: 3.83 seconds.

– Duggan: 3.49 seconds.

– McCarthy: 5.37 seconds.

Any time a quarterback can buy more than three seconds to throw the ball, it is a dangerous situation for a defense because it is usually a matter of time before a receiver comes open.

There are a lot of ways that quarterbacks can win games at any level, but in this College Football Playoff semifinal round, the value of evading Athletic pass rushers with pocket mobility (and scrambling ability) was on display.

One of the knocks on Stroud going into the semifinal game was his reluctance to use his athleticism as a runner. He didn’t hold back that part of his game on Saturday night and played the best game of his college career against an athletic, tough defense. His performance made a strong case that he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of the four College Football Playoff quarterbacks only one, CJ Stroud, is considered a first round NFL Draft level player (an indication of the passing ability of a quarterback). All four quarterbacks, however, showed the ability to make plays with their legs.

College defensive lines are too Athletic AND college Offensive lines are too mistake prone, which makes some sort of mobility a must at the quarterback position in the modern day.