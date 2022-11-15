Five Chants Pick Up Men’s Soccer Academic Honors

CONWAY, SC – Five members of the Coastal Carolina men’s soccer have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team, released by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Tuesday afternoon.

Mael Couteau , Peter Dearle , Alex Kinateder , Luc Mikula and Dimitrios Moraitakis were recognized among the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

To be considered for the award, student-athletes must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 grade point average (gpa) on a 4.0 scale at their current institution. The Nominees must also have participated in 50 percent of the team’s games at their listed position.

The five Academic All-District honorees will now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot where first, second, and third-team Academic All-America honors will be announced in December. The CSC Academic All-America program recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions; NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and the NAIA.

