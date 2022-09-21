Five can’t-miss VCU men’s basketball games this season

Arrick Wilson, Sports Editor

Another season of VCU basketball is upon us. As the days get shorter and the weather colder, the Havoc is starting to come alive again at VCU.

This year brings a new season for the VCU men’s basketball team, as it is another challenging schedule for the Rams. For VCU men’s basketball fans, here’s a list of games to look forward to this season, with a mix of non-conference and rivalry matches.

1. Atlantic 10 — VCU vs. University of Richmond Spiders: Feb. 24 (TBA)

Last season at a game against Richmond, VCU gave out t-shirts with the words “rivalries last forever.” This is the truth for this matchup, as the annual Capital City Classic never disappoints.

There isn’t another local rival like the Rams and Spiders, as the atmosphere is bound to be hectic. The Spiders defeated the Rams in the A-10 tournament, upsetting the black and gold. This loss ended a three-game winning streak the Rams had over the Spiders, according to VCU Athletics.

The Rams will also face the Spiders on Jan. 20 at the Robins Center.

2. Legends Classic — VCU vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils: Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m

The black and gold will be in this year’s Legends Classic. The tournament will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 16 and 17.

This four-game tournament will headline premier division one schools like the University of Pittsburgh, University of Michigan and Arizona State University. This tournament will be a great opportunity for the black and gold to face high-level competition.

3. VCU at University of Memphis Tigers: Nov. 20 (TBA)

The University of Memphis made it to the NCAA tournament finishing in the second round, winning 22 out of 33 games last season, according to Memphis Athletics. The Tigers, who are coached by former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, have not defeated the black and gold in the past 10 years, according to VCU Athletics.

This matchup against the Tigers should prepare the Rams for tougher opponents down the line, as it should be a highly contested one.

4. Atlantic 10 — VCU vs. University of Dayton Flyers: Feb. 7 (TBA)

The last time the Flyers entered the Stuart C. Siegel Center, they defeated the Rams 82-52. The Flyers broke a four-game winning streak that the black and gold had, according to VCU Athletics.

This loss must have awakened something in the Rams, as it started an eight-game winning streak. The Flyers enter Richmond again this upcoming season, the Rams look to return that loss.

5. VCU vs. Vanderbilt University Commodores: Nov. 30 (TBA)

The Rams defeated the Commodores last season, 48-37. With a short history with the team from the SEC, or Southeastern Conference, the black and gold look to do what was done last season. The Commodores should get a taste of a full Siegel Center with the Havoc atmosphere at its peak.

This season will be interesting for the black and gold, as head coach Mike Rhoades enters his sixth year with the Rams. The team also added six newcomers, along with three transfers, according to VCU Athletics.

Don’t forget to claim free student tickets for home games at the Siegel Center. For further information and directions, visit vcuathletics.com for step-by-step instructions.

When at the Stu, remember to bring the Havoc.

The Rams will open up their season with a to-be-determined expedition on Oct. 29. The game will be played at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. For ticket information, visit vcuathletics.com.

