Five Burning questions about Michigan football’s next opponent: Hawaii

Well. 4 Michigan football has started the year off with a 1-0 record after dismantling Colorado State Week 1, 51-7.

The second game of the season will be under the lights in Ann Arbor when the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors kicks off.

Hawaii has gotten off to an abysmal start to the season. The Fighting Rainbows have lost to both Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky to start the season out 0-2. But the worst part is, Hawaii has given up 112 points combined in two games. The Rainbow Warriors’ offense has only mustered a total of 27 points in the two games.

Tough beginning for new head Coach Timmy Chang — former Hawaii quarterback. Chang played at Hawaii from 2000-2004 and put up huge numbers (17,072 yards and 117 touchdowns) for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Wolverines are starting former five-star Phenom JJ McCarthy for this game and Michigan is favored by a Gigantic 51 points as of Wednesday. For McCarthy to prove he should be the starter, the Wolverines’ offense will need to click on all levels, but this appears to be a good team for the former high school Phenom to make his case.

To better get a handle on this Hawaii team, we are talking with Jeremy Mauss with Mountain West Wire. Here are our five Burning questions about the Rainbow Warriors before the game Saturday.

1 This is the second-straight week that Michigan is facing a new coach. Can you tell us a little about Timmy Chang the coach? He was a great player in his playing days at Hawaii. Will he have his team slinging the rock on Saturday?



Yes, expect them to throw the ball a lot and this is the first stage of the run-n-shoot style of play he wants to run. It is not there yet, but that is their long-term goal. Right now they are not exactly settled on a quarterback to be that guy. They are mainly going with Brayden Schager as their guy but on the depth chart once again it is listed as an or with Joey Yellen. Expect both to play in this game to see if the passing game can have some success this weekend.

2 It appears that the Rainbow Warriors are in a little bit of a quarterback conundrum like Michigan — but for different reasons. Hawaii has started two different quarterbacks (Brayden Schager and Joey Yellen) this season. Who do you expect to start and who gives Hawaii the best chance to score?



Schrager has played the most this year and has more experience by appearing in five games last year and seven overall. I expect him to be the guy this weekend to get the start and play the majority of the game. Also, Yellen will see time and odds are that Chang may just rotate the two or they each get a chunk since this game is likely to be a blowout and injuries could be an issue in an overmatched game. If they stick with a traditional game plan it might be 75/25 in favor of Schrager

3 The Rainbow Warriors rank towards the bottom of the country on offense: 111th scoring offense, 55th passing offense, and 102nd in rushing offense. How can this team move the ball and score against a Wolverines’ defense that sacked Clay Millen seven times last week?



It will be very difficult to move the ball well. They have a solid running back in Dedrick Parson, but being behind so much against Western Kentucky and Vanderbilt didn’t give him that many chances to showcase his skills when running the ball is not ideal. The Offensive line is full of upperclassmen with all Seniors but that experience has not fared well in two games by allowing five sacks in two games which is third worst in the country. The line is going to struggle against this Michigan front and have a tough time protecting either the quarterback or getting the ground game running. They will need to release the ball Quicker and be in shotgun to allow for just another second or two to get a quality pass off.

4 It looks like Hawaii has some new faces on the team this year after Todd Graham stepped down this past season, who are some impact players for Michigan players to look out for on offense and defense?



Dedrick Parson is their best Offensive Talent on the ground game but as mentioned, he can be neutralized if the game gets out of hand and Hawaii starts to throw the ball more. The secondary has a few players who made some plays and got their hands on the ball in Hugh Nelson and Jojo Forest each had a pair of pass break ups in their first two games. Not amazing but they made some plays and almost picked off a few passes.

5 As of Tuesday, Michigan is favored by 51 points. That seems like a Gigantic amount of points, so do you think the Wolverines cover? Final score prediction?



Based on last week where Michigan crushed Colorado State and the Rams seem to be better than Hawaii. Covering 51 is a lot of points to cover but I am not sure Hawaii can even get any points but they will find their way Somehow to score. 56-3