Five Bollywood movies based on literature, that you just can’t miss

Novels and books down the ages have inspired filmmakers and screenwriters and even given them the opportunity to convey these stories visually. While some like the Dev Anand-Waheeda Rehman starrer ‘Guide’ (based on RK Narayan’s novel of the same name) are considered classics of cinema, there are other contemporary Films based on literature that have Clicked with the audiences too. They include:

1. Haider

William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, which was adapted by Vishal Bhardwaj as ‘Haider’, showcased Shahid Kapoor in a stellar role. ‘Haider’ is the third part of the Trilogy that Bhardwaj made based on Shakespeare’s plays. This was based on ‘Hamlet’ and presented against the backdrop of contemporary Kashmir.

2. Maqbool

A huge Shakespeare fan, Vishal Bhardwaj was inspired by ‘Macbeth’ to make ‘Maqbool’, the second part of his Trilogy on Shakespeare, the first being ‘Omkara’ based on ‘Othello’. ‘Maqbool’ starred the highly underrated but brilliant Pankaj Kapoor; Powerhouse of Talent (late) Irrfan along with Tabu personifying Lady Macbeth. Kapoor won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film.

3. Kai Po Che

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’, ‘Kai Po Che’ features (late) Sushant Singh Rajput in a performance that was loved by audiences and critics alike. This film tells the story of three friends who set out to set up a Cricket training academy during the turn of the Millennium in India. Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao starred alongside Rajput in the film, which was a runaway hit.

4. Lottery

This movie was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. Both Singh and Sinha gave superlative performances in this slow moving, evocative period film. It was loosely inspired by the famous O’Henry short story ‘The Last Leaf’, and turned out to be a very different, but refreshing take from the original.

5. Dil Bechara

It is also a film adaptation of the novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ by John Green. It Featured (late) Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in her debut performance. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 and turned out to be Rajput’s last film, following his tragic death.

Now, it’s up to you to decide if you will first pick the book or the film. Either way, you won’t be disappointed. So, take time out this weekend and binge watch.