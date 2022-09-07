Five bold predictions for the Arkansas basketball season

This will be an unpopular opinion, so it makes for the perfect bold prediction. Under Eric Musselman, Arkansas has not had great success from beyond the arc. In his three seasons in Fayetteville, none of his teams have managed to eclipse 33.5% from the three-point line.

This roster on paper might even have fewer shooters than each of his previous three seasons, so how could they possibly be the one team to not only eclipse 33.5%, but to even shoot a solid 35% from three?

Shot selection. The way this team is built, it will not rely on a ton of outside shots, and the shots the Razorbacks do take this year will be much better looks within the flow of the offense.

On previous teams, Musselman had mainly one or two shooters carrying the load of the entire offense, which included some ill-advised or heavily contested shots from the perimeter. That just won’t be the case this year.

With multiple primary ballhandlers, the Offensive flow should be the best it’s been in Musselman’s tenure, and the wings and shooters on the roster will benefit from that.

Not only is five-star Nick Smith Jr. one of the top NBA Draft prospects in the country, but he also has one of the best-looking outside shots in the country. Even if he is at higher volume comparatively, he should easily find himself above 36% from the Perimeter and pushing that 40% individual percentage.

Outside of Smith, there should be a collection of four or so guys who can take and make open shots in the flow of the offense. Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh, Ricky Council IV, Trevon Brazile, Davis and potentially some others in the main rotation have the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.

Of course, in the four-game European tour, the Razorbacks shot under 30% from three as a team, which would be the lowest mark in Musselman’s tenure if that would be indicative of the season.

My contention, however, is that a good amount of those misses came from players who either aren’t projected in the rotation come season time, or were shots certain players would not take in the course of a regular season game.

On top of all of that, some guys, in particular Walsh and Black, are still working on re-tooling their shots. The Mechanics are much better than they were just last year, and now it is just a matter of getting more and more reps in and seeing the ball go in the hoop.

I’ll also add that when Council was shooting a reasonable shot volume and not forced to do everything during his time as a Wichita State Shocker, he was a 44.4% shooter from the perimeter.