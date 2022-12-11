Five Badgers declare for the 2023 NFL draft

Over the last week, several Wisconsin Badgers announced that they would be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft and presumably forgoing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State.

The first Badger to announce their decision to declare last week was cornerback Justin Clark, who transferred to Wisconsin from Toledo for his final year of eligibility. Unfortunately, Clark struggled to stay healthy throughout the season and only played in five games this year recording 10 total tackles.

Senior transfer cornerback Jay Shaw and junior Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann announced their decisions on Thursday. Shaw started in every game for the Badgers this year and racked up 31 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception. Tippmann has been a consistent presence on the Badgers’ Offensive line this season and was named as a Consensus All-Big Ten Honorable mention.

Wisconsin senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton announced his decision on Twitter on Friday night after his dominant senior season for the Badgers. Benton ranked in the top 20 in sacks and tackles for loss in the Big Ten this year with 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and was named as an Honorable mention by the media.

The latest Badger to announce his decision was junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who has been one of the best edge rushers in the county this season. He was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American and a Consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after racking up a conference-high 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this season.

It will definitely be tough for Wisconsin to lose so much talent ahead of their Bowl game, but it will be very exciting to see these Badgers take the step to the next level.

Below are the five Badgers’ Announcements to declare for the 2023 NFL draft:

Senior cornerback Justin Clark:

Senior cornerback Jay Shaw:

Junior Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann:

Senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton:

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig:

