Five area volleyball teams, two soccer teams advance to Sectional Finals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Trips to the Sectional Finals were on the line Thursday in both volleyball and boys’ soccer. Across the area, seven total teams will play for a trip to state on Saturday.

First, an all-area match-up between Edgar and Auburndale took five sets to complete. However, it’d be the home side Wildcats pulling out the decisive fifth set as they move on to the Sectional final. They’ll face Wittenberg-Birnamwood, who swept Weyauwega-Fremont 3-0 Thursday. The match will be played in Auburndale Saturday at 7:00 pm

Elsewhere, another all-area contest had fifth-seed Assumption visiting two-seed Athens. The Blue Jays had no problem in this one as they went on to sweep the Royals in straight sets. Athens will square off with Wabeno/Laona Saturday night in Oconto Falls for a trip to the state tournament.

In other action, the Tomahawk Hatchets continued their quest for a state berth at home, hosting Oconto Falls. The Hatchets jumped out to a convincing lead in the first set and never looked back. They went on to win the match in four sets, setting up a date with fellow one-seed Xavier on Saturday. That contest will take place in Waupaca.

In other area volleyball scores, Marshfield fell in straight sets to River Falls while Prentice dropped their Sectional semifinal in five sets to Mercer.

In soccer, two Great Northern Conference foes met for a spot in the Sectional Finals as Medford Hosted Rhinelander. The Raiders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Hodags stormed back to tie 2-2 before halftime. Penalty kicks were required for this one, but it’d be Rhinelander edging out their rivals 4-2 to claim a spot in the Sectional finals. They’ll face Rice Lake Saturday for a trip to state.

Another GNC team would also earn their way to the Sectional final as seven-seed Northland Pines continued their Storybook run. Despite a 0-0 final score, the Eagles won 3-2 in PKs over top-seed Somerset.

