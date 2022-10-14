Five area volleyball teams headed to regionals – The Clanton Advertiser

By Carey Reeder | Staff Writer

Five high school volleyball teams in the Chilton County area punched their tickets to the 2022 AHSAA Regionals with first or second place finishes in their respective area tournament.

Isabella High School won the Class 2A Area 8 volleyball tournament on Oct. 13 with a 3-0 win over Thorsby High School in the final. Both Chilton County schools began the area tournament in the semifinals. Isabella defeated BB Comer High School 3-0, and Thorsby beat Fayetteville High School 3-2 to advance to the final.

“The whole team played very well, and kept their heads up and kept fighting,” Thorsby Coach Brittany Maddox said.

Both teams advanced to the Class 2A South Regional Tournament on Oct. 20. Isabella will take on Area 4 runner-up Ariton High School at 12:45 pm, and Thorsby faces Area 4 Winner GW Long High School at 11:30 am

“We have had a really good season, and we have been going to a lot of bigger schools for the tournament trying to get the girls ready for the season,” Isabella Coach Kacie Adams said. “They have responded really well, and I think that sets them up for success in the area tournament.”

Jemison High School edged Sylacauga High School 3-2, and 15-13 in the final set of the Class 5A Area 8 volleyball tournament on Oct. 12. The Panthers went on the road to Sylacauga to earn the first seed in the Class 5A South Regional Tournament with two wins. Jemison defeated Shelby County High School in straight sets in the semifinals. Jemison faces Charles Henderson High School on Oct. 19 at 10:15 am

Maplesville High School took down the Class 1A Area 7 volleyball tournament on Oct. 12 at their home gym. In the first round, Verbena High School lost 3-1 to Notasulga High School to end the Red Devils season.

Notasulga moved on to face Maplesville and fell in straight sets 3-0, and the Red Devils moved onto the title game. Billingsley High School joined Maplesville in the final with a 3-0 win over Autaugaville High School. Maplesville prevailed in straight sets over Billingsley 3-0, and did not lose a single set en route to the area title.

Maplesville Advances to the Class 1A South Regional Tournament where the runner-up from Area 3 Fruitdale High School awaits at 12:45 pm on Oct. 19. Billingsley Advances to the regional tournament as well and will face Area 3 Winner Leroy High School on Oct. 19 at 12:45 p.m

Chilton County High School’s season came to an end in the Class 6A Area 5 tournament falling to Calera High School 3-1 in the semifinals.

All of the south regional volleyball tournaments will take place between Oct. 19-20 at the Montgomery Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex.