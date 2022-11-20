Five and One for College Football for Week Twelve

Jimmer Vilk’s 5 & 1

Welcome to the Five and One for 2022!

After more than a decade in hiatus, Jim Vilk (the original “5 & 1” decider) returned! And he’s back again for 2022.

The concept of the 5&1 is simple: Jim will pick five good matchups (not necessarily the five best anymore… he will have categories that will change from week to week) and one awful matchup.

You may agree and you may disagree — these are, after all, just opinions and everyone has one. Feel free to let him know what you think in the comments section.

If you have a game you feel is “worthy” of consideration for the 5 & 1, please either post it in the comments below or tweet Mr. Vilk @JVfromOhio.

Here’s today’s 5 & 1:

• • • • •

One of the time-honored late November traditions is the opportunity to put a certain color vs color matchup at the top of The List. It’s one of the few things you can rely on in today’s college football, right?

__________

5. The “Because Every List Could Use At Least One Script Helmet” Game:

Oklahoma State/Oklahoma

Not normally an advocate of alliteration, but that was some beautiful Bedlam.

__________

4. The “Who-tah?” Game:

Utah Tech/BYU

The team formerly known as Dixie State has a new name and a great new look.

__________

3. The “Oh, You Thought I Meant This Color Vs Color?” Matchups:

USC/UCLA

This Fantastic looking game would have been stupendous at 1:30pm Pacific Standard Time…or in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

__________

2. The “Snowy White Fields Are Better Than Icy White Unis” Matchup:

Western Michigan/Central Michigan

That little bit of yellow on Western really pops in the snow.

__________

1. Simply The Best

Virginia Tech/Liberty

Two Virginia schools, utilizing their colors to Honor a third Virginia school, deserves a salute and a chef’s kiss for a right proper tribute.

__________

&1.

Eastern Michigan/Kent State

These schools have had problems understanding the importance of contrasting numbers all year, so their meeting was bound to be a train wreck.

__________

Happy Thanksgiving!

• • • • •

Thanks Jim! Ok readers? What do you say? Agree or disagree with Jimmer’s selections? Let him know in the comments below.