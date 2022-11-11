Five 49ers to watch vs. Chargers in Week 10 of 2022 NFL season

Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together.

Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers (4-4) and Chargers (5-3) both currently sit in the seventh and final playoff spots in their respective conferences. This is a big one for both squads.

Here are five 49ers who must perform in this Week 10 Matchup in order for the team to strengthen its position for a potential playoff spot:

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey brought up the past this week. He reflected on the 2018 NFL Draft, in which the 49ers passed on safety Derwin James to select McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick.

General manager John Lynch said at the time it was a difficult decision not to select James, whom the Chargers chose with the No. 17 overall pick.

At these stages of their careers, James is a two-time Pro Bowl player who has been chosen as All-Pro. McGlinchey has been up-and-down during his tenure with the 49ers.

McGlinchey will have his hands full on Sunday night against defensive end Khalil Mack, who, along with James, can wreck the game for opposing offenses. McGlinchey has experienced some difficulty against bull-rushers, and Mack is one of the best in the business.

Speaking of James, he might find himself in coverage more often than not against 49ers tight end George Kittle, who showed signs of breaking out before the bye week.

Kittle enters the Week 10 game with touchdown catches in consecutive games. He had six receptions for 98 yards in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers have a lot of options on offense, and Kittle still remains near the top of the list.

How the Chargers opt to cover Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey could dictate where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo goes with the football. James is outstanding at slowing down tight ends, but the Chargers are likely to move him around and not become too predictable.

There will be a lot on the plate of second-year player Talanoa Hufanga against quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and the Chargers’ offense.

The Chargers are short-handed at wide receiver, but Herbert still presents as many problems as any quarterback in the NFL. Hufanga will have major responsibilities both in run support and in pass coverage.

Herbert will be looking for Hufanga to make a mistake or bust an assignment in order to hit the 49ers with a big play down the field.

Captain Fred Warner will want to set the tone immediately for the second half of the 49ers’ season.

The 49ers are not happy about the games that got away from them. Warner has stepped up to reinforce to his teammates that there is no more time to waste.

Warner made the point that nothing can be done about those losses now. It’s time to flip the page and concentrate on playing with discipline, energy and consistency. All that starts with Warner.

Like Hufanga, he has the opportunity to make a big statement in the middle of the field whether Herbert is dropping back to pass or handing it off.

Warner had a solid first half of the season, and now he is looking to make more game-changing plays. They did not have a forced fumble, fumble recovery or interception through the first eight games.

WR Deebo Samuel

All eyes will be on Christian McCaffrey, who is coming off a game in which he threw a touchdown pass and got into the end zone both as a receiver and runner.

But, remember, the 49ers still have a player named Deebo Samuel on their roster.

So how will Coach Kyle Shanahan opt to deploy two of the most unique players today?

Samuel’s production this season has taken a dip as a runner and receiver. There could be some openings for him to take advantage of matchups in order to exploit some weaknesses in the Chargers’ defense.

