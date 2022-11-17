Five 2016 VW Golf R Models Have Faulty Windshield Wipers And Need A Fix

An issue with the front windshield wipers of the 2016 Golf R has prompted Volkswagen to issue a recall of the hot hatch. Fortunately for the automaker, the issue isn’t widespread.

A recall notice reveals that incorrect windshield wiper software may have been installed when the Golf R was being produced. This software issue means that in rare cases, the wipers may not be activated meaning they will not comply with FMVSS 104.

Volkswagen notes that if the windshield wipers cannot be activated, it may reduce visibility for the driver and could increase the risk of a crash.

Investigations into the issue started in May 2022 when an internal audit indicated that potentially incorrect software versions of certain body control modules may not be compliant with local regulations. VW then conducted an analysis of potential field claims related to the issue and when potential field claims were presented to Volkswagen’s Product Safety Committee on August 31, they could not be confirmed to be related to the software issue. The topic was presented to the committee once again on November 2 and out of an abundance of caution, a recall has been issued.

The recall impacts just five examples of the 2016 Golf R, all of which were produced between May 23, 2015 and June 15, 2015.

To resolve the issue, owners will be notified on or before January 6, 2023 and instructed to bring their vehicle to a dealership where the body control module software will be updated to the latest software level free of charge.