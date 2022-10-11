FIVB Volleyball 2022 Women’s World Championship: Serbia unbeaten heading into quarter-finals

Defending Champions Serbia are among the eight nations who have progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship taking place in dual host countries, the Netherlands and Poland.

The 2018 winners are joined in the knockout phase of the tournament, which starts Tuesday 11 October, by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champions the United StatesEuropean Champions Italythree-time world’s best Japantwo-timers People’s Republic of China, plus Brazil, Turkey and Poland.

Volleyball 2022 Women’s World Championship form so far

Serbia are the only side to have gone through the initial rounds with a perfect record, including a comprehensive 3-0 win over the United States – 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 – in an early Clash between the reigning Olympic Champions and current world title holders.

Tijana Boskovicthe top scorer at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 with 192 points in eight matches, and the Women’s world record holder for Spike speed (110.3 km/h) led her team-mates to nine match wins in the first two phases, with 27 sets won and just two lost.

The Serbs take on Poland in the last quarter-final session on Tuesday night, with the home side buzzing after a comprehensive 3-0 win against the United States in phase two, with the form of Magdalena Stysiak key.

Stysiak is one of two players to achieve 200 points at the world championship, scoring 200 in the team’s match against Argentina. Britt Herbots is the other, bowing out of the competition with her Belgium side, top of the pile on 222 points.

The United States will have learned lessons from their two losses, and take on Turkey for a place in the semi-final with an eye on advancing to the latter stages to try and reclaim the world title they last won in 2014.

Brazil have five Olympic medals to their name including two Olympic titles but have never won a world gold but a clean second phase shows the Tokyo 2020 silver medalists, led by Gabriela ‘Gabi’ Guimaraescoming into form at the right time.

World number one ranked side Italy were Flying through the initial matches, winning four games on the trot, before coming unstuck against the Brazilians, losing 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15- 17) despite 37 points scored by star opposite Paola Egonu.

Brazil will tie with Japan for that semi-final spot while Italy will duke it out with China in the first knockout match of the night.

When and where are the 2022 Volleyball Women’s World Championship quarter-finals taking place?

The quarter-finals onwards will be played in Apeldoorn, Netherlands and Gliwice, Poland, with all medal matches hosted by the former.

The quarter-finals take place on Tuesday 11 October, semi-finals are on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 October with the Bronze medal play-off and gold and silver-medal match taking place on Saturday 15 October.

How does the competition format work?

The first 10 days of the tournament saw the 24 qualified teams split into four groups.

After each nation completed its five-match schedule, the four best-ranked squads in each pool progressed to the second phase.

The 16 remaining teams formed two groups and played four matches against teams they did not face in the first phase.

The four best in each pool progressed to the elimination matches of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches.

The nations who did not make the last eight were hosts Netherlands, Belgium, Puerto Rico, Cameroon, Kenya, Dominican Republic, Republic of Korea, Thailand, Croatia, Germany, Bulgaria, Canada, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Czech Republic and debutants Colombia.

2022 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships knockout schedule

All times are in CEST

Tuesday 11 October 2022

Quarter-final 1, 5pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Italy v People’s Republic of China,

Quarter-final 2, 5.30pm Gliwice, Poland – USA v Turkey

Quarter-final 3, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brazil v Japan

Quarter-final 4, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland – Serbia v Poland

Wednesday 12 October 2022

Semi-final 1, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland

Thursday 13 October 2022

Semi-final 2, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Saturday 15 October

3rd – 4th place match, 4pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands

1st – 2nd place match, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands

For full timings and locations see here.

For more details about the tournament see here.

Are there any Paris 2024 Olympic qualification spots on offer at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship?

There are no direct qualification places for Paris 2024 at this event.

France have already qualified a women’s and a men’s team as hosts.

For the remaining 11 quotas for each gender, six will be defined by three Olympic Qualification Tournaments, to be played in September and October 2023.

The five remaining Olympic places will be decided using the FIVB rankings in June 2024.

Read: How to qualify for Paris 2024

How to watch FIVB Women’s World Championships 2022

Matches from the 2022 World Championships will be shown on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in some regions.

Action is also available on the FIVB’s own Volleyball TV subscription streaming service.