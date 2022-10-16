Fitchburg Historical Society to host art program with Ashburnham Painter Joanne Stowell – Sentinel and Enterprise

FITCHBURG — The Fitchburg Historical Society, with longtime arts group Central Massachusetts Women’s Caucus for Art, will present a free program titled “Drawing Our Histories” at 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Fitchburg Historical Society, 781 Main St.

“Focusing on the intersection of artwork and personal history, award-winning artist Joanne Stowell will give a presentation geared toward the public on her own paintings and how to create drawings inspired by your own life,” said Susan Navarre, executive director of the Fitchburg Historical Society.

Attendees are invited to also participate in a Creative Drawing Workshop, led by Stowell and the Women’s Caucus for Art.

“This workshop is meant to be an all-level workshop,” Stowell said. “We are encouraging attendees to bring an object or photo of personal historical significance with them to use as inspiration.

Stowell says they will then take the time to talk in small groups about why the objects were chosen, and then be able to experiment with different drawing media during the creation process.

“This is meant to be a no-pressure workshop, and attendees are welcome to simply observe as well,” she added.

Stowell is a professional fine artist and art instructor. Although primarily a painter, she also has experience with drawing, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, and installation art.

Her most recent artwork consists mainly of contemporary realistic paintings with the theme of an unfiltered view of reality.

Stowell has a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from Lesley University College of Art and Design, and she works out of her home in Ashburnham. She has had artwork in numerous exhibitions nationwide. Her work can be seen at joannestowellart.com.

Stowell believes that viewing art enables the Viewer to see the world differently, get inside the artist’s mind, see that there can be multiple answers to the same question.

“Creating art takes this even further,” Stowell said. “Creating art forces us to slow down — it forces us to be present in a way similar to meditation, something so critical in today’s fast-paced world. It teaches us to see, not just to look, but to truly see. It is about expression of ideas, creative problem solving, and perseverance. It is so much more than simply creating an image.”

This event is free to attend. It is supported by the Fitchburg Cultural Council, a local program that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state program.

Founded in 1972, the Women’s Caucus for Art is a national member organization unique in its multidisciplinary, multicultural membership of artists, art historians, students, educators, and museum professionals. The mission of the Women’s Caucus for Art is to create community through art, education, and social activism.

For more information on this or other Fitchburg Historical society events, call 978-345-1157 or visit fitchburghistoricalsociety.com.