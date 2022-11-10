Fitchburg Art Museum hosts Rosenstock’s ‘World in Color’ photography show

You can go around the world without leaving Massachusetts when you see “Ron Rosenstock’s World in Color.”

The exhibition of the Central Massachusetts artist’s Photographs is on display at the Fitchburg Art Museum, 185 Elm St., through March 5 and showcases his fascination with nature and mankind’s place within it.

An intrepid world traveler, he has been captivated by the pursuit of beauty for over 60 years. His images evoke the earth’s splendor and hopefully inspire others to become stewards of the planet.

The exhibition is the first to exclusively feature his color photography, which demonstrates a willingness to experiment and accept chance as he pursues technical excellence.

On view are vivid glimpses into Rosenstock’s journeys to 12 countries around the world, from the Cerulean Skylines of Morocco to the prismatic Cliffs of Iceland to the sepia cityscapes of Italy.

Join Rosenstock for a conversation and reception, 2-3 pm, on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the FAM. It is free, but please register at bit.ly/3WPUgdE. Call 978-345-4207 or visit fitchburgartmuseum.org.

GALLERY NOTES

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: The ALL Arts Gallery, 307 Market St., Lowell, is decked out and ready for holiday shoppers looking for art-inspired gifts with “Creative Gifting,” its Holiday Members Show. On through Dec. 31, with a reception 3-5 pm, Saturday, Dec. 10, you’ll find locally-made art and useful gifts for those on your list. Gallery hours are 12-4 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. ALL’s Greenwald Gallery has issued a call for artist self-portraits for its February show, “Here We Are/Faces of Creativity.” For info, call 978-221-5018 or visit artsleagueoflowell.org.

SAVE THE DATES: More to come on this in next week’s Eye on Art, but for now save these two dates — Nov. 19 and Dec. 11. On Nov. 19, meet artist Maxine Farkas from 4-7 pm at the opening of her show, “A Geography of Change,” in the First Floor Showcase at Western Avenue Studios, 122 Western Ave., Lowell. It is on view there through Jan. 15. On Dec. 11, Photographers involved in the launch of the newly created Lowell Photo Archive will talk about the Lowell Cultural Council-funded project and officially launch it. That takes place at 2 pm is the Western Avenue Studios teaching space…. Also on the horizon for holiday celebrations, invitations are out now for the Whistler House Museum of Art’s annual holiday party making a return for the first time in several years on Friday, Dec. 2. The festivities get underway at 6 pm and include dinner, open bar, a silent auction of art, jewelry, toys and more and a live auction with Auctioneer Tom Golden, Jr. It’s at the historic house at 243 Worthen St., Lowell , and benefits the children’s art programs and continued Restoration of the WHMA. Visit whistlerhouse.org/index.php/en/events/holiday-party-2022 for info and reservations.

NH ARTISTS: Lots of gorgeous, unique artwork on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St., Portsmouth, NH Most notable is the 23rd annual Joan L. Dunfey Exhibition “Magnificence of the Mundane.” The exhibit pays tribute to artists who possess the power to transform the everyday into compelling works of art. Also on view are works by Featured artists Katherine Errecart and Paige Speight in the joint show “Witness,” Bob Thoresen’s “Buried in Trash: Plastic is Poison For Our Planet” and Elizabeth Pieroni Schulte’s “Destiny Unveiled.” Visit nhartasociation.org for details.

