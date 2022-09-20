Fitchburg Art Museum hosts city teachers for arts related professional development

FITCHBURG — Fitchburg Art Museum Hosted eight social studies teachers from across the district before the start of the school year for a professional development program that aimed to help them integrate the arts into their classes.

Through a partnership with FAM, the K-12 teachers utilized works of art from the museum’s exhibitions and collection for developing world history and American history courses. During the week of professional development, teachers received in-depth content instruction from FAM staff and guest artists, learned and refined student-centered teaching methods, and worked collaboratively with their colleagues to create three Lessons inspired by works of art.

At the end of the week the educators had the opportunity to share out the Lessons they created and received feedback from their colleagues as well as K-12 Social Studies Director of the Fitchburg Public Schools John Marderosian and Susan Diachisin, FAM Director of Education who also organized the week.

“My goal is to work collaboratively with teachers and other stakeholders to Transform Classroom instruction and to create a comprehensive K through 12 social studies program that is culturally responsive, challenges students to Engage in inquiry, and helps them to create meaning for themselves,” Marderosian said. “Any time we can create interdisciplinary inquiry learning experiences for our students, instruction becomes more relevant and engaging, and the learning sticks.”

The participants left with extremely positive reviews, including FPS teacher Ammie Ouellette.

“The opportunity that we had as teachers at the Fitchburg Art Museum was creative and fun,” she said. “It allowed for many different perspectives on works of art and through the lens of the artist themselves, other teachers, and administrators. It is a wonderful collaboration that teachers in Fitchburg are providing.”

During the current school year, the teachers will implement the Lessons they created while being observed by Marderosian along with school and district leaders with the purpose of viewing student-centered teaching strategies in action. The educators will also receive ongoing training and support from Marderosian and FAM staff and in the spring the cohort will participate in a virtual meeting where they will reflect on the implementation of their Lessons and help to plan a second year of what is intended to be a multi-year partnership.