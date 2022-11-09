Fitbit Reportedly Working On A Kids’ Wearable With A Curious Goal

Fitbit Ace 3 Fitbit

Fitbit is developing a kids’ watch according to Business Insider, and it sounds quite different to the Fitbit Ace 3 you can buy today.

It’s part of a project dubbed “Project Eleven” and aims to create a wearable “designed to help older kids form healthy relationships with their phones and social media.”

This raises a lot of questions. How old are “older” kids? And how might a watch improve their relationship with phones and social media in a way a classic non-smart watch, or one of Fitbit’s ancient fitness tracker designs, would not?

One way might be to design the notification system to deter kids from picking up their phone whenever an alert comes in.

The watch is also expected to have cellular connectivity, the core feature in watches for younger kids, as it lets parents keep track of their children and call them — without having to buy them a phone at a too-young age.

It is reportedly being prototyped with and without a screen, suggesting the identity of this possible future wearable, with a tentative 2024 release date, has not been solidified yet.

Business Insider also reports that the concept of sending out new straps every month has been considered. How this could be received as anything other than excessive at a time when the environmental impact of tech is felt more keenly than ever remains to be seen.

Watches that let parents and carers keep track of their dependent children are quite common, but a little less talked-about than mainstream wearables. They typically have GPS and use a subscription model of payment, in order to account for the ongoing costs of the mobile internet connection required for on-demand tracking. AngelSense is one of the most prominent companies in this area.

To date Fitbit has not made a cellular-connected watch or tracker. Its kids watches have sat in the Fitbit Ace range, a series of colorful and hardy fitness trackers that are quite basic, and affordable.