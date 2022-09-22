Fit Check — BYU men’s basketball unveils new uniforms for upcoming season

After teasing new uniforms for the past few days, BYU men’s basketball finally revealed the new drip on Tuesday, featuring small forward Trevin Knell.

For the past 17 years, the men’s basketball uniforms have featured the “Brigham Young” on the front along with the players’ number. However, the rebranded uniform shows the simple “BYU” taking its place along the top.

The team’s first reaction to the new uniforms showed player Trey Stewart surprising the team while wearing the new threads. Since BYU has been recycling its uniforms since the 2016-17 season, these uniforms are a great refresh for the upcoming campaign.

Students around campus showed their excitement as they reacted to the new uniforms.

“They look super slick and fancy, and I like how modern they look,” BYU junior Cameron Wingrove said. “The royal blue looks sick.”

Docker Davis, a BYU junior, agreed. “I liked the borders around the numbers and I think it’s cool that it says BYU now.”

Other students pointed out the simplicity of the uniforms.

“Not my favorite one I’ve seen,” junior Theo Dawson said. “They look kind of old and simple, but maybe that’s the point.”

The new uniforms are sponsored by Nike as part of the partnership between BYU Athletics and Nike, which will continue through the 2025-26 season.

BYU’s home opener and official debut of this new look is Nov. 7. The Cougars will be playing against Idaho State.