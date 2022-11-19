Fishers Arts Council seeks additional board members

Fishers Arts Council (FAC) is looking for a few good people. FAC seeks applications from individuals who want to help promote visual and performing arts in the city of Fishers. FAC’s mission is:

To support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts opportunities that educate, enhance, and/or enrich the lives of those who live, work, and visit Fishers.

FAC is looking for individuals who are:

Willing to give two to three hours each month to promote and grow public and private art in the city through participation at meetings, on juries, or by volunteering at art events and activities. Creative and willing to get their hands dirty.

If you are one of these individuals, your help is needed to continue to promote the visual and performing arts in Fishers. Don’t leave the decision to others. Board members play active roles in all that FAC does – this is a working board who helps support FAC’s part-time Executive Director. Your time, talent, and Treasure truly make a difference.

Obtain an application at fishermensartscouncil.org/how-to-help and scroll down to the Board Application button. All are welcome to come meet current board members and tour the gallery during the Second Friday reception from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Collaboration Hub Art Gallery at the Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers. Ask questions and decide if you will be a part of shaping the future of art in Fishers. Applications are due no later than Dec. 12, 2022.

Pat Grabill, FAC board member and watercolorist, shared her thoughts on her participation on the board.

“The arts – all of them – bring Joy and Pleasure to our lives,” Grabill said. “Serving on the Fishers Arts Council has allowed me to meet and greet wonderful people, appreciate beautiful art, listen to wonderful musicians, and become involved in bringing even more art to the Fishers community. We hope those of you who love the arts will join us on the Board.”

Current FAC Board President and artist Laura Villanyi said she was first drawn to joining FAC because of the colorful electrical boxes sprinkled along 116th Street.

“As soon as I saw those I wanted to join,” Villanyi said. “The Fishers Arts Council is a rewarding experience. We have the ability to create opportunities for local artists to show and sell their art.”

FAC Executive Director Les Reinhardt echoed Grabill’s and Villanyi’s sentiments.

“Having originally joined FAC in early 2018 as the Board Treasurer, I’ve seen the wonderful things we can do, simply based on the Incredible people we have on our team,” Reinhardt said. “The ideas that come forward and spring to life, the connections we make with artists of all disciplines, the strong partnerships and relationships in our city and county – it is truly rewarding in so many ways. I feel honored to have been accepted onto the board over four years ago, and I love giving my time, talent, and Treasure to this Mighty group of arts-loving community members today.”

Questions regarding board membership can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (317) 537-1670. Applications may be mailed or emailed to the addresses on the form. If you wish to have a form emailed or mailed to you, please contact FAC.

About Fishers Arts Council

Fishers Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts opportunities that educate and/or enhance the lives of those who live, work, and visit Fishers. Visit the art gallery space at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, online at FishersArtsCouncil.org, or call (317) 537-1670.