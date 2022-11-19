Fishers Arts Council seeking works by artists with disabilities

During the month of March 2023, the Fishers Arts Council – along with the City of Fishers Advisory Committee on Disabilities and Conner Prairie – is looking to exhibit artwork created by artists with physical or intellectual disabilities.

The artwork will be Featured at Conner Prairie and the Collaboration Hub Gallery. This is a way to demonstrate the importance of art in celebrating “Building our Future Together” during the month of March in the City of Fishers.

Deadline for Submission

Artists interested in participating must submit a request by 3 pm on Jan. 13, 2023, Thu [email protected] indicating their desire to participate. The information is to state in the Subject Line “March Awareness” and include the following:

Artist name

Full physical mailing address

Phone number

Email address

One or two sample(s) JPEG or PDF of artwork. Please limit the file size of each image to 2MB or less. (Do not Embed images in your email.)

Eligibility

Artists must:

Have a physical or intellectual disability,

Be a 2D or 3D visual artist,

Be able to provide at least two to six pieces of family-friendly art for exhibit, and

Agree that Fishers Arts Council or Conner Prairie may alter artwork for proper hanging and installation in the galleries if said artwork is not properly equipped for display.

Selection Process

Representatives from the Fishers Arts Council will review submissions and select artists for the exhibit.

Notification

Artists will be notified of their acceptance into the exhibit by Jan. 20, 2023.

Delivery

Artists will be required to deliver artwork to the Fishers City Services Building from 3 to 5 pm on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, or from 10 am to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Questions

For more information, email [email protected].

About Fishers Arts Council

Fishers Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts opportunities that educate and/or enhance the lives of those who live, work, and visit Fishers. Visit the art gallery space at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, online at FishersArtsCouncil.org, or call (317) 537-1670.