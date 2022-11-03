Fishers Arts Council presents Shelley Feeney’s latest works – Hamilton County Reporter

Fishers Arts Council (FAC) welcomes Michelle “Shelley” Feeney to the Collaboration Hub Gallery for November in her Solo exhibit By Train Light: Travels of Shelley Feeney. We invite you to join us for our Second Friday Reception from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, Nov. 11 to meet Feeney, explore her collection of work, and check out some special items that will only be available during this reception.

Now, let’s get to know Shelley.

Artist Shelley Feeney has loved creating and making things for as long as she can remember. She won her first art award in second grade and still remembers the thrill of attending that ceremony and seeing her artwork publicly displayed.

“I was hooked!” Feeney said. “I loved the feeling of having a ‘voice’ through my artwork.”

Feeney’s grandfather was a printmaker, and as a child, she loved watching him in his studio. Printmaking was her main medium at Indiana University, and it wasn’t until after college that she began to paint.

“I think people can see a lot of Printmaking qualities in my paintings such as the unblended and layered colors, exaggerated textures, and the use of movement,” she said. “All of these elements of design play an important role in my work.”

Now, her favorite painting medium is oil. She appreciates how she can blend it smoothly or create a heavy impasto effect by using a pallet knife or even her fingers. She has also been experimenting with putting an Acrylic Wash down on Canvas before applying her final image in oil, which has become a fun way for her to add an Unexpected pop of color to a painting.

Feeney teaches art at Fall Creek Junior High School in Fishers and says that the best thing about teaching is helping students discover their artistic voice.

“I truly believe every human is an artist,” she said. “We just have to have the confidence in finding our gift. The beauty of art is that there are no right or wrong answers. To see students’ faces light up when they create something that has meaning to them is so inspirational.”

Being accepted to The Penrod Arts Fair is what Feeney considers her greatest success as an artist to date. She was accepted after applying for and receiving a Teacher Creativity Fellowship Grant through Eli Lilly.

“After traveling out West and to Spain, I documented my travels with my newly discovered painting techniques,” she said. “My final series of paintings were displayed and sold at Penrod. It was a very successful show!”

When asked what she wanted to paint next, Feeney’s enthusiasm for travel shone through as she talked about painting from her photos taken in Spain.

“As far as my traveling, I would love to go to Ireland and Germany,” she said. “That is where my relatives are from. It would be a dream of mine to walk amongst their towns and capture their history and beauty through my artwork.”

Although she loves painting and teaching the gift of creativity to her students, Feeney says her dream is to someday make a living from her art and perhaps open a gallery.

“Art will always be a part of my life,” she said. “I challenge all people to try to find their inner artist!”

More than 30 pieces are on display in her exhibit in a variety of sizes and prices. As her popularity continues to grow, now is the time to snag your favorite piece of art before it’s gone. The Collaboration Hub Gallery, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, is open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday with the following exceptions: Nov. 15, 24, and 25.

The only time to meet Feeney and see her work is 6 to 8 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. Hope to see you there.