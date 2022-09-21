Fishers Arts Council announces winners of third juried exhibit – Hamilton County Reporter

The Hamilton County Community Foundation welcomed the Fishers Arts Council (FAC) into its bright, open spaces as FAC honored Hamilton County artists at its third annual Juried Exhibit reception on Sept. 9.

As in the two previous years, Jiffy Lube of Indiana was the art competition’s major sponsor, and Fishers Jiffy Lube General Manager Jack Garrett was present to welcome artists and guests and hand out awards.

The Jiffy Lube of Indiana “Best in Show” Winner was Carmel Resident Jerry Mannell for his painting, Tremors. He received an award of $850 and the following comment from the show’s judge, Terry Lacy: Jerry’s painting “… is contemplative and reminds me of reading a poem or listening to a song that crystallizes a relationship between the Viewer and the art …”

The first-place winner, Maeve Asano, formerly of Carmel and now a Fort Wayne resident, received an award of $650 for her work Maude’s Wonder, which tells an “unfolding story” within the painting. The second-place award of $475 was given to Abigail Staffelbach of Fishers for her dreamlike fairy-tale piece, Bleeding Heartand the third-place winner was Eternal Bond and $350 to Shakila Garugu, also of Fishers, for her painting of a beautiful child.

All winners were selected by juror Terry Lacy of Carroll County, Ind.

There was also stiff competition for the People’s Choice award, with patrons voting on Facebook and in-person in the gallery. The Winner was Fishers Resident and MSD of Lawrence Township Art Teacher Jeremy Mallov. His work, Guadalupe Hillsreceived the most overall votes and a $100 cash prize.

All these award-winning paintings are for sale, as are almost all of the equally amazing works in the gallery through Sept. 29. Fishers Arts Council hopes that many county Residents and others will visit the Hamilton County Community Foundation Collaboration Hub Gallery and experience the art and enjoy the work of many talented people in our area.

Guests can visit the gallery in person from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday at 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, excluding holidays. You can also see the juried exhibit in the online gallery at FishersArtsCouncil.org/art-gallery-exhibit or on the FAC Facebook page at Facebook.com/FishersArt.