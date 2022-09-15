Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads.

With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row.

“Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head Coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did a really good job coming out ready tonight. We were kind of building off of Monday’s game against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, where I thought we played extremely well. The goal is just to get better every game, and I thought the guys were really trying to do that in the first half.”

With the loss, the Eagles (2-6) have lost three matches in a row.

“It’s a building year,” Rantoul/PBL Coach Julia Bleich said. “We’ve got to build up our program, and the kids have got to get used to playing together.”

Wednesday’s match marked Fisher/GCMS’s first-ever Matchup with Rantoul since starting its coop in soccer with PBL this year.

“It’s always nice to see a program get started up to get more teams in the area,” Dinkins said. “Hopefully, they can keep building. We’d like to see more games with them down the road.”

***

The Bunnies (9-3-1) scored all their goals in the first half.

started their scoring with 38:44 left in the first half as Isaiah Johnson scored off a Chase Minion assist. With 29:32 left in the half, Johnson centered a pass from the right side to Minion, who scored to extend Fisher/GCMS’s lead to 2-0.

Both Minion and Johnson would finish the first half with two goals while Minion also had two assists.

“Isaiah is doing what he has in the past. He’s unselfish with the ball. He uses his speed. When he has opportunities to score, he’ll take them, but if he doesn’t, he’s going to put the ball where it needs to be to give other guys opportunities,” Dinkins said. “He and Chase Minion have worked really well together throughout the season. They did a lot of training together in the offseason, and you can see that chemistry starting to click throughout the season right now.”

Minion then drew a penalty kick by rebounding his own saved shot. The penalty kick by Seth Kollross went into the net to extend the Bunnies’ lead to 3-0 with 22:12 left in the first half.

Johnson then scored his second goal off a corner kick by Kollross with 18:34 remaining in the half before Minion Assisted Nick Giroux on a goal with 8:59 left in the half that extended Fisher/GCMS’s lead to 5-0.

Giroux, who was a starter for the Bunnies last year, was in his fourth game of the season after starting the fall on the injured list.

“They had been waiting for a little while to get cleared. It’s been nice having him back. He is a voice on the field. He’s a calm player. When things start to get heated, or we’re not playing the right style, he and (Seth) Kollross calm the group. Having multiple guys like that out there is a huge benefit to us,” Dinkins said.

“You don’t want to have a senior lose out on their senior season. That was one of the best highlights so far this year getting him back. He’s been doing a good job working his way back in there. He wasn’t in the best shape after being out for over a month, but he’s been doing really well, and it’s nice to see him back out.”

With Giroux back in the lineup, Fisher/GCMS had been operating with the same starting lineup for its last three matches.

“That’s really helped us with our Chemistry out there, and when guys come in off the bench, we’re all on the same page when it comes to the subs being out there as well,” Dinkins said. “It’s good to have most of our team back.”

With 8:18 left in the first half, Minion rebounded his own shot on goal to score his second goal of the contest.

“Chase Minion did a great job of being in the right spots,” Dinkins said. “His teammates have been doing a good job of playing off him. They’re starting to connect and playing together a little bit more.”

Zach Barnes scored off a Kollross assist with 5:37 left in the first half before Jose Rebello headed a Mason Doman pass into the net with 4:14 remaining in the first half to make the score 8-0.

Meanwhile, the Fisher/GCMS defense produced its sixth shutout of the season.

“Over the last week, they have done a great job of communicating, covering each other up and being in the right spots. Having four-year starter Connor Ray back there is a big benefit for us. We found some other pieces to put around him. Moving Zack Zbinden back there with him, and using his speed and knowledge of the game, has been huge,” Dinkins said.

“Then you have Parker Snyder and Payton Darling playing on the outside for us. They’re two very knowledgeable soccer players. David Hull is playing right in front of him. He has played outstanding ever since he was moved to a spot we’ve been trying to find to use his aggressiveness and energy. We’ve had some guys coming off the bench and getting some good playing time. Parker Baillie and Martise Evans are just consistent. They come in, and it’s not like we have a drop-off when they come in, and that’s nice to see.”

Starting goalkeeper Sid Pfoff made one keeper save.

“It all starts with him,” Dinkins said. “He does a good job of communicating to the defense and the midfield.”

In the second half, Parker Snyder made two saves in net for the Bunnies. For the Eagles, Aaron Casco and Luis Rodriguez each had six keeper saves.

***

In lieu of a junior varsity match with Rantoul/PBL, Fisher/GCMS held a live scrimmage following the varsity match. The Bunnies will have a junior varsity-only match at Wilmington at 10 am Saturday.

After the varsity match, Dinkins complimented the work of Assistant coaches Levi Horsch, Brodie Doman and Graham Voelker with the junior varsity players.

“Our Assistant coaches have gone above and beyond when it comes to our junior varsity team up to where they need to be,” Dinkins said. “They do such a great job with the younger athletes. They’re always coaching them on the sidelines. They take the lead. They know the game, and we are so grateful to have them as part of our staff.”

***

The varsity Bunnies will have a four-day layoff before playing at Iroquois West on Monday and hosting Mount Pulaski on Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to take advantage of it,” Dinkins said.

Fisher/GCMS will host Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Gibson City.

“That’s a really talented group coming to Gibson City, which will be fun for the crowd,” Dinkins said.

The Bunnies will also play at 10 am Saturday at Watseka before playing at Tolono Unity the following Monday and Hoopeston Area the following Tuesday.

“We’ve got a really busy week,” Dinkins said. “We’ve got some things we’re going to work on in practice over the next few days. We have time to do that, which is a benefit for us for where our schedule is at right now.”

The Eagles will host St. Thomas More at 4:30 pm Thursday

“Hopefully, we’ll be better,” Bleich said. “I hope the kids have better attitudes, and I hope we come ready to win tomorrow.”

After playing at Olympia on Tuesday, Rantoul/PBL will host Unity on Sept. 22.

Fisher/GCMS 8, Rantoul/PBL 0

RPBL 0 0 — 0

FGCMS 8 0 — 8

Scoring summary

FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Chase Minion assist).

FGCMS – Chase Minion (Isaiah Johnson assist).

FGCMS – Seth Kollross (penalty kick).

FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Nick Giroux (Chase Minion assist).

FGCMS – Chase Minion.

FGCMS – Zach Barnes (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Jose Rebollo (Mason Doman assist).

Team stats

Shots on goal – Rantoul/PBL 10. Fisher/GCMS 15.

Keeper saves—Rantoul/PBL 12 (Aaron Casco 6, Luis Rodriguez 6). Fisher/GCMS 3 (Parker Snyder 2, Sid Pfoff 1).