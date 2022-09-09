Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-0 over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday.

The Bunnies (6-3-1) took a 4-0 Halftime lead.

David Hull scored off an Isaiah Johnson assist in the seventh minute. Caleb Zwilling scored in the 18th minute before Chase Minion scored 10 minutes later off a Kollross assist and again off another Kollross assist in the 34th minute.

In the second half, Kollross scored off a Payton Darling assist in the 47thth minute and Zach Barnes scored off a Sid Pfoff assist in the 62ndn.d minute. Connor Ray scored in the 71St minute and Zack Zbinden scored off a Mason Doman assist I the 88th minute.

The Bunnies had 19 shots on goal as Pfoff recorded one keeper save. They will face St. Anne on the road at 10 am Saturday.

Fisher/GCMS 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0

At Fisher

ALAH 0 0 — 0

FGCMS 4 4 — 8

Scoring summary

FGCMS – David Hull (Isaiah Johnson assist).

FGCMS – Caleb Zwilling.

FGCMS – Chase Minion (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Chase Minion (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Seth Kollross (Payton Darling assist).

FGCMS – Zach Barnes (Sid Pfoff assist).

FGCMS – Connor Ray.

FGCMS – Zack Zbinden (Mason Doman assist).

Team stats

Shots on goal – Fisher/GCMS 19.

Keeper stats – Fisher/GCMS (Sid Pfoff).