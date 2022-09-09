Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-0 over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday.
The Bunnies (6-3-1) took a 4-0 Halftime lead.
David Hull scored off an Isaiah Johnson assist in the seventh minute. Caleb Zwilling scored in the 18th minute before Chase Minion scored 10 minutes later off a Kollross assist and again off another Kollross assist in the 34th minute.
In the second half, Kollross scored off a Payton Darling assist in the 47thth minute and Zach Barnes scored off a Sid Pfoff assist in the 62ndn.d minute. Connor Ray scored in the 71St minute and Zack Zbinden scored off a Mason Doman assist I the 88th minute.
The Bunnies had 19 shots on goal as Pfoff recorded one keeper save. They will face St. Anne on the road at 10 am Saturday.
Fisher/GCMS 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0
At Fisher
ALAH 0 0 — 0
FGCMS 4 4 — 8
Scoring summary
FGCMS – David Hull (Isaiah Johnson assist).
FGCMS – Caleb Zwilling.
FGCMS – Chase Minion (Seth Kollross assist).
FGCMS – Chase Minion (Seth Kollross assist).
FGCMS – Seth Kollross (Payton Darling assist).
FGCMS – Zach Barnes (Sid Pfoff assist).
FGCMS – Connor Ray.
FGCMS – Zack Zbinden (Mason Doman assist).
Team stats
Shots on goal – Fisher/GCMS 19.
Keeper stats – Fisher/GCMS (Sid Pfoff).