Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 7-0 over Unity

TOLONO – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 7-0 over Tolono Unity on Monday.

David Hull scored off a Seth Kollross assist in the eighth minute before Spencer Kleist scored off a David Hull assist in the 20th minute to give the Bunnies (13-4-1) a 2-0 Halftime lead.

In the second half, Hull scored off a Payton Darling assist in the 43rdrd minute and Isaiah Johnson scored off a Chase Minion assist in the 60th minute before Seth Kollross scored off a Jacob Chittick assist and Minion scored off a Sid Pfoff assist in the 64th minute. Pfoff then scored off a Zack Zbinden assist in the 68thth minute.

The Bunnies had 28 shots on goal while Unity had none.

Junior varsity

The Fisher/GCMS junior varsity soccer team won 4-0 over Unity on Monday.

Daniel Santos scored off a Sid Pfoff assist in the second minute before Alex Barnard scored in the 18thth minute. Bella Young scored off a Caleb Zwilling assist in the 23rdrd minute and Adin Safford scored off a Lane Byers assist in the 27thth minute.

VARSITY

Fisher/GCMS 7, Unity 0

FGCMS 2 5 — 7

UNITY 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

FGCMS – David Hull (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Spencer Kleist (David Hull assist).

FGCMS – David Hull (Payton Darling assist).

FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Chase Minion assist).

FGCMS – Seth Kollross (Jacob Chittick assist).

FGCMS—Chase Minion (Sid Pfoff assist).

FGCMS – Sid Pfoff (Zack Zbinden assist).

Team stats

Shots on goal – Fisher/GCMS 28. Unity 0.

Keeper saves – Unity 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Fisher/GCMS 4, Unity 0

At Tolono

Scoring summary

FGCMS – Daniel Santos (Sid Pfoff assist).

FGCMS – Alex Barnard.

FGCMS – Bella Young (Caleb Zwilling assist).

FGCMS – Adin Safford (Lane Byers assist).