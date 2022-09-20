Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 7-0 over Iroquois West
GILMAN – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 7-0 over Iroquois West on Monday.
Isaiah Johnson scored one minute into the contest via an assist by Seth Kollross. Three minutes later, Jacob Chittick scored off a Chase Minion assist.
Mason Doman scored off a Spencer Kleist assist 20 minutes in before Chase Minion scored seven minutes later off a Johnson assist.
Minion scored his second goal of the match via a Kollross assist 41 minutes in before Chittick tallied his second goal off a Zack Zbinden assist nine minutes later and David Hull scored off a Doman assist 51 minutes into the match.
Fisher/GCMS finished with 13 shots on goal.
Sid Pfoff had one keeper save as the Bunnies (10-3-1) recorded their eighth shutout of the season.
Fisher/GCMS 7, Iroquois West 0
FGCMS 4 3 — 7
IW 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Seth Kollross assist).
FGCMS – Jacob Chittick (Chase Minion assist).
FGCMS – Mason Doman (Spencer Kleist assist).
FGCMS – Chase Minion (Isaiah Johnson assist).
FGCMS – Chase Minion (Seth Kollross assist).
FGCMS – Jacob Chittick (Zack Zbinden assist).
FGCMS – David Hull (Mason Doman assist).
Team stats
Shots on goal—Fisher/GCMS 13, Iroquois West 1.
Keeper saves—Fisher/GCMS 1 (Sid Pfoff 1).