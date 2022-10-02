Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 5-0 over Braidwood Reed-Custer

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 5-0 over Braidwood Reed-Custer on Saturday.

In the first half, Isaiah Johnson started the scoring with goals in the 21St and 23rd minutes. Seth Kollross Assisted both goals.

Spencer Kleist scored a goal in the 38thth minute off a Zach Barnes assist to give the Bunnies (16-4-1) a 3-0 Halftime lead.

Barnes Assisted Chase Minion on a goal scored in the 51St minute before Minion provided the assist on Kollross’ goal in the 54th minute.

While Fisher/GCMS had 10 shots on goal, goalkeepers Sid Pfoff and Easton Stroh made three and five keeper saves, respectively, to Preserve 12th shutout of the season.

The Bunnies will host Oakwood on their senior night. Senior night Announcements will take place at 5:10 pm, followed by the varsity match at 5:30 pm and the last junior varsity match of the season after the varsity match.

Fisher/GCMS 5, Braidwood Reed-Custer 0

RC 0 0 — 0

FGCMS 3 2 — 5

Scoring summary

FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Isaiah Johnson (Seth Kollross assist).

FGCMS – Spencer Kleist (Zach Barnes assist).

FGCMS – Chase Minion (Zach Barnes assist).

FGCMS – Seth Kollross (Chase Minion assist).

Team stats

Shots on goal—FGCMS 10, Reed-Custer 8.

Keeper saves—Reed-Custer 9, FGCMS 8 (Easton Stroh 5, Sid Pfoff 3).