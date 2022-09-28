Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday over Hoopeston Area.

“It was a good game for everybody,” Fisher/GCMS head Coach Robbie Dinkins said.

In the 25thth minute, Zach Barnes scored the go-ahead goal for the Bunnies (14-4-1) off an Isaiah Johnson assist.

“We were getting good opportunities,” Dinkins said. “Zach just came back in, and he ran in there and hit a nice shot. We did a good job possessing. Hoopeston always plays aggressive. They’re going to come at you full speed, and you’ve just got to get the ball off your foot and move without the ball.”

Both teams would be held scoreless for the final 15 minutes of the first half and the first 27 minutes of the second half.

“I thought we started the second half a little bit slow,” Dinkins said.

Spencer Kleist, Caleb Zwilling, Mason Doman and Parker Baillie came off the bench for the Bunnies in the second half.

“They gave us a lift,” Dinkins said. “Those guys came in and gave us a good 7-8 minutes that really got us going for the rest of that game. After that, when our starters came back in, they did a better job of slowing things down and possessing and looking for each other. I think that was the key to the second half. They got some opportunities in the second half. That kind of changed the game around for us.”

Martise Evans also had some time off the bench in the sweeper position in the first half.

“They did a really good job,” Dinkins said.

Tuesday’s match was the Bunnies’ third in four days after playing the previous Saturday and Monday.

“It was a great day for our bench to come in and give us a lot of time,” Dinkins said.

Chittick scored an insurance goal for the Bunnies in the 68thth minute.

“He does a great job of being in the back post,” Dinkins said.

Chittick made the shot off a Parker Snyder assist.

“They brought it up there and won that ball,” Dinkins said.

Fisher/GCMS had 10 shots on goal while yielding nine shots on goal en route to producing its 11th shutout of the season, putting this year’s Bunnies in sole possession of third all-time in program history. The school single-second record is 14 shutouts.

“They’re creeping up on it,” Dinkins said. “That’s not an easy thing to do. I’m pretty proud of the defense for the way they held against the wind in the second half.”

Sid Pfoff recorded eight keeper saves for the Bunnies.

“That was his best game of the season,” Dinkins said. “He was commanding people back there. He left his line when he had to leave it. They went out and got balls in the air. It was by far the best game he’s had.”

The Fisher/GCMS defense competed against not only the Cornjerkers, but in the second half, it competed against a strong wind blowing towards the Bunnies’ net.

“The defense did a good job of talking to each other against the wind when the ball was coming in pretty quickly,” Dinkins said.

On Thursday, the Bunnies may host Centennial on Thursday if there are referees available. On Saturday, they will host Braidwood Reed-Custer.

“They’re going to be a physical team,” Dinkins said. “Their conference is pretty tough, so they’re going to be ready to go, so we’ve got to be focused on Saturday morning, or if not, it’s going to be a battle.”

Oakwood/Salt Fork, which had a 15-3-2 record as of Sept. 23, will visit Fisher next Tuesday.

“They’re a tough team,” Dinkins said. “That’s going to be a good battle.”

The Bunnies will host Blue Ridge on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Hoopeston Area 0

FGCMS 1 1 — 2

HA 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

FGCMS – Zach Barnes (Isaiah Johnson assist).

FGCMS—Jacob Chittick (Parker Snyder assist).

Team stats

Shots on goal – Fisher/GCMS 10, Hoopeston Area 9.

Keeper saves—Fisher/GCMS 8 (Sid Pfoff 8), Hoopeston Area 8.