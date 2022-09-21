Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 12-0 over Mount Pulaski

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 12-0 over Mount Pulaski on Tuesday.

Chase Minion scored off an Isaiah Johnson assist in the first minute before David Hull scored off a Seth Kollross assist in the second minute and Isaiah Johnson scored off a Chase Minion assist in the sixth minute.

Caden Walker scored off a Kollross assist in the 24th minute before Zack Zbinden and Mason Doman scored off assists from Hull in the 30th and 31St minutes, respectively. Zbinden scored again off a Johnson assist in the 32ndn.d minute before Johnson scored off a Zbinden assist in the 35th minute. Freshman Lane Beyers scored his first varsity goal off a Hull assist in the 37thth minute before Parker Baillie scored off a Zbinden assist in the 38thth minute.

In the second half, Parker Baillie scored a goal off a Sid Pfoff assist in the 55thth minute before Pfoff scored in the 59th minute.

Fisher/GCMS (11-3-1) had 41 shots on goal while Pfoff had one keeper save and Easton Stroh made his first varsity keeper save.

Fisher/GCMS 12, Mount Pulaski 0

MTP 0 0 — 0

FGCMS 10 0 — 12

Scoring summary

Team stats

Shots on goal — FGCMS 41, Mount Pulaski 2.

Keeper saves—FGCMS 2 (Sid Pfoff 1, Easton Stroh). Mount Pulaski 2.