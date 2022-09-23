Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 1-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic
GIBSON CITY – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 1-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday.
The Saints scored the match’s lone goal in the 11thth minute.
Fisher/GCMS (11-4-1) goalkeeper Sid Pfoff had six keeper saves while Parker Snyder had a non-keeper save.
Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Fisher/GCMS 0
BCC 1 0 — 1
FGCMS 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
BCC – No. 23.
Team stats
Shots on goal – BCC 8, FGCMS 2.
Keeper saves—BCC 2, FGCMS 6 (Sid Pfoff 6).