Fisher/GCMS soccer loses 1-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic

GIBSON CITY – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team lost 1-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday.

The Saints scored the match’s lone goal in the 11thth minute.

Fisher/GCMS (11-4-1) goalkeeper Sid Pfoff had six keeper saves while Parker Snyder had a non-keeper save.

Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Fisher/GCMS 0

BCC 1 0 — 1

FGCMS 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

BCC – No. 23.

Team stats

Shots on goal – BCC 8, FGCMS 2.

Keeper saves—BCC 2, FGCMS 6 (Sid Pfoff 6).

GCMS cheerleaders cheer on the Fisher/GCMS soccer team during Thursday’s match.

Fisher/GCMS’s Chase Minion (19) tries to center the ball during Thursday’s match against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fisher/GCMS’s Parker Snyder kicks the ball during Thursday’s match against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fisher/GCMS’s Seth Kollross (5) moves the ball across the right sideline during Thursday’s match against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Sid Pfoff makes a leaping save during Thursday’s match against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fisher/GCMS’s Zack Zbinden (24) moves the ball along the right side during Thursday’s match against Bloomington Central Catholic.