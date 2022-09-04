Fisher/GCMS soccer goes 1-1-1 in Uni High Shootout

URBANA – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team was a few minutes away from winning the Uni High Shootout for the second consecutive year.

Entering its third match of the day on Saturday, Fisher/GCMS needed to defeat Urbana University High School to earn a split of the Shootout Championship and went into Halftime of that match with a 2-0 lead.

However, the Bunnies could not hold on as Uni High scored two goals to tie the match at 2-2 and earn the Shootout title outright.

“We were right there,” Fisher/GCMS head Coach Robbie Dinkins said. “It was an exciting weekend. It was back and forth, and we had some really good competition.”

In the 12th minute the Bunnies (4-3-1) scored a go-ahead goal as Isaiah Johnson rebounded a saved shot by Chase Minion and shot from the right side of the net.

“That was a really nice shot. He was hustling down the field and found the right spot,” Dinkins said. “I thought we came out of the gates ready to go.”

In the 18th minutes, Spencer Kleist scored on what Dinkins described as a “karate kick” off a David Hull assist to extend the Bunnies’ lead to 2-0.

“They did an amazing job of jumping up there,” Dinkins said. “That was awesome. We felt good going into halftime, but we knew Uni High has the Firepower up front to do anything, and they just kind of chipped away.”

Noah La Nave – who scored five goals against Fisher/GCMS in the IHSA Class 1A regional final Matchup between the two teams last October – scored Uni High’s first goal in the 37th minute.

“I thought Zack Zabinden did a really good job of staying with him all game,” Dinkins said.

Uni High scored off a Fisher/GCMS own goal with less than three minutes left in the match to tie it.

“It was just fortunate,” Dinkins said. “It just happens. I thought our guys gave everything they had and then some against a very good team. We know that we can compete with anybody, and I was very proud of the effort that they put through this whole weekend.”

The Bunnies finished with seven shots on goal while Sid Pfoff finished with eight keeper saves.

The Bunnies lost 2-1 to Normal Calvary Christian Academy.

The two teams went scoreless through the first half of their match despite multiple shots on goal for Fisher/GCMS, including ones by Seth Kollross with 13:40 left in the first half, Parker Snyder with a little more than 11 minutes left in the half, Mason Doman with 10:13 left in the first half and Minion with 8:13 off an interception. The Bunnies finished with 15 shots on goal.

In the 32ndn.d minute, CCA’s Chase Zeller scored the go-ahead goal. After Jacob Chittick tallied a tying goal in the 36thth minute, Zeller scored again in the 45th minute. Pfoff finished with one keeper save.

“They just beat us on a couple of counters. We did a fantastic job of getting shots,” Dinkins said. “The ball just didn’t go in. We were looking to get some revenge on them, but it just didn’t go our way.”

In a 2-0 win over Arthur Christian, Johnson scored in the 35thth minute off a Minion assist and Seth Kollross tallied a goal in the 56thth minutes via another Minion assist for the Bunnies. Pfoff finished with five keeper saves en route to the shutout as Fisher/GCMS finished with 10 shots on goal.

“(AC) had a lot of seniors. They’re a very talented group,” Dinkins said. “Some of those kids have been playing there for a while. They’re a very talented group, and they have some good size. I thought our defense did a really good job on one of their better players, Jaden Mast, slowing him down defensively.”

Minion finished the day with two assists while Johnson, David Hull and Zach Barnes each had one assist.

Sid Pfoff finished the day with 14 keeper saves.

“I’m really proud of the performance of our defense and Sid Pfoff in goal, and our midfield just kept grinding,” Dinkins said. “There’s nothing to be disappointed with. It’s hard to play three games in one day, and our guys didn’t give up.”

The Bunnies will have only two days of rest after the long Saturday as they will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.

“There’s no time to rest,” Dinkins said. “They’ve shown that they can play with anybody.”