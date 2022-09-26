First youth three-on-three basketball tournament coming to East Grand Forks – Crookston Times

By Marissa Ventrelli

CherryRoad media

Kadynn Melquist of East Grand Forks has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember. She grew up playing on teams as part of EGF’s Youth Basketball Association and volunteered as a Coach for the program in high school. So when she injured her ACL her freshman year playing for Mayville State University, she had a tough decision to make.

“I went through quite a few different injuries throughout my entire playing career, so I understood the difficulty of getting an injury and having to come back, but this one was kind of the final point,” Melquist explained. “I had to start really evaluating how I want my life to look, you know, do I want to be able to run around and still be active normally, or do I still want to keep playing basketball?” As heart-wrenching as it was, Melquist chose to end her career for her health. She transferred to the University of North Dakota, where she is currently a sophomore. However, she decided immediately that basketball would remain an important part of her life.

Last March, shortly after her injury, Melquist approached the YBA with an idea: a three-on-three basketball tournament for third-through-eighth graders from all over the area. While the YBA offered kids in East Grand Forks the opportunity to play against their peers, Melquist thought some of the players might want the challenge of playing teams they’d never encountered before. “Growing up, I got the opportunity to play, but I also wanted to be more competitive and expand and get more competition, and there wasn’t that sort of outlet here in East Grand Forks quite yet,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to be able to give kids like me who want to compete, who want to play, the opportunity to do it here, and [the tournament] is kind of the best way to do it.”

Melquist spent the spring and summer planning the tournament, contacting basketball associations in the area to recruit teams, and getting in touch with small businesses in East Grand Forks to solicit sponsorships. “It’s not just about playing basketball, it’s about the community,” she explained. “I thought the best way to do that was to bring a few small businesses in that some people might know of, some people might not, but it gives them that opportunity to spread their name as well.”

Less than a month away from the tournament, Melquist has registered 27 teams of three to five players. Registration is still open until October 2, so she’ll likely receive even more. If you are interested in signing up for the tournament, visit the East Grand Forks YBA website at egfyba.com. Registration is $90 per team or $130 to register and receive five tournament t-shirts.