First-year starter quietly starring for Terps

Beau Brade wasn’t a known commodity coming into this season, having never started a game in his career and played sporadically last season. But Maryland’s junior safety is quietly having one of the best seasons of anyone on the team.

He was named as the ‘Flex’ player on Pro Football Focus’ national team of the week on Monday after another strong performance, Saturday in Maryland’s 27-14 win over Michigan State. Brade recorded eight tackles in the game, including a tackle for a loss. PFF’s grading scale Gives him a 78.1 defensive grade for the season, the highest of any Maryland defender. Surprisingly, despite being known for his big hitting, his tackling grade is towards the middle of the Maryland defensive pack, while his Stellar 85.2 coverage rating is by far the best on the team.

The PFF grading system ranks him as the No. 23 safety in the country and third in the Big Ten. Also to his credit: his 338 snaps player are more than all 22 safeties ranked ahead of him. So he’s played at a high level consistently and he’s provided defensive coordinator Brian Williams a workhorse in the defensive backfield. His 40 record tackles are 11 more than the next-highest Terp — true freshman Jaishawn Barham has 29. Against SMU, he helped the Terps Survive a major upset scare with an interception and a forced fumble.

Week 5 Team of the Week: Defense?? pic.twitter.com/QZxhaEMc4Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 3, 2022

Brade’s emergence has helped Maryland transition from the departures of long-time starting safeties Jordan Mosley and Nick Cross. The 6-1, 200-pound Clarksville native has been in contact with Cross, now playing a significant role for the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie.

“I got his number. They reached out after the [SMU] game, told me, ‘good game,’ and I reached out to him about some of the NFL things he’s gone over and seen,” Brade said an interview on 105.7 The Fan.

Brade didn’t come to Maryland as an elite recruit. A three-star prospect from Howard County, he chose Maryland over WVU, North Carolina and others. They left River Hill High with the second-most career tackles in Howard County history (450), and that tackling ability has been on display often this season.

“A breakout star for the Maryland Terrapins in 2022 has been defensive back Beau Brade … He continues to impress. The 6’1″, 201-pound coverage man has smooth athleticism in space, and has shown he can read the QB’s eyes , Peel off Underneath routes, and hawk on passes in intermediate zones,” Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network wrote. “He almost had an interception by cutting in front of a Crosser just a moment ago. Brade has size, athleticism, and Instincts — a very good combination to have.