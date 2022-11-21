First-year pro wins TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational – Monterey Herald

PEBBLE BEACH – Professional golf began 60 years ago for the Coody family. Charles, Kyle, Pierceson and Parker are all in on the Legacy of the Texas-based Clan that now includes 18 titles dating to 1964.

Parker Coody, a first-year pro, claimed his second win in four months Sunday with a three-shot margin over Lauren Stephenson at the 51st TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational.

Coody, the only player in the field with four sub-70 rounds, finished with a 3-under-par 69 and an 18-under 270 total.

Coody’s twin brother Pierceson claimed his first pro title at the Live and Work in Maine Open in June. Earlier in the month, the Brothers led the University of Texas to the NCAA title.

The twins’ father, Kyle, played briefly on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour in the mid-1990s and has been his sons’ long-time Coach and sometimes caddy. Charles Coody, 85, Kyle’s father, won 15 pro titles including the 1971 Masters.

“This was by far the best course conditions I’ve ever played on and the most amazing time I’ve ever had playing in an event,” said Coody.

In August, Coody claimed his first pro title at the Manitoba Open on the PGA Tour Canada circuit by eight shots with a final-round 62.

Coody, 22, opened with a 69 at The Links at Spanish Bay, followed by a 68 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He assumed the 54-hole lead with a third-round 64 at Pebble Beach and completed the final 36 holes with 14 birdies and three bogeys.

Stephenson, an LPGA tour member since 2019, also finished with a 69 and at 15 under. Mac Meissner, who had three top-10 finishes this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished alone in third at 13 under after also carding a 69.

Stephenson’s runner-up equaled the top Women’s finish in recent years. Mina Harigae tied for second in 2018 and LPGA Hall of Fame Annika Sorenstam finished second in 1999. Juli Inkster (1990) is the only woman to win the event, then the Spalding Invitational.

Founded in 1972, the 72-hole tournament features players from the PGA, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour players competing with different tee placements to provide parity on their second shots. Coody earned $60,000 of the $300,000 purse.

The Coody twins, then age 6 and wearing the Oversized but traditional white jumpsuits, caddied for their grandfather in the par 3 tournament at the 2006 Masters. Charles Coody, who turned pro in 1963 and claimed his first title a year later, played in the event 38 times.

Coody’s final round included five birdies and two bogeys. Coody’s birdie on the 17th extended his lead to his winning three-stroke margin. Stephenson had five final-round birdies but completed her front nine with a double-bogey 6.

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Sutherland shared the final day’s low round with 66s. Salinda, who played collegiately at Stanford and played this summer in the US Open, finished fourth at 12 under.

Sutherland, a five-time PGA Tour Champions winner, who claimed his second TaylorMade Invitational title in 2019, had Sunday’s most unique round.

After a bogey on the seventh and a front-nine 37, Sutherland finished with seven straight birdies en route to a 29 back nine and his final 6 under total.

Brandon Harkins, who claimed his first pro title at the event last year, joined Sutherland and five others at 6 under. Harkins opened with consecutive 72s at Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill and played the weekend at Pebble Beach with rounds of 68 and 70.

Notables who missed the 54-hole cut were 2020 tournament Winner Kyle Reifers, two-time US Open Winner Lee Janzen, Ted Potter Jr., the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Winner and Inkster.