FIRST WOMAN: Aronson named ENYYSA State Youth Referee Administrator

Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association announced Thursday that Cheryl Aronson was named its new State Youth Referee Administrator.

Aronson became the first woman to be hired for this role.

The SYRA is in charge of the thousands of youth soccer referees in Eastern New York.

The Islip, NY Resident has been officiating for the past decade. She was the corresponding secretary of the Long Island Soccer Referees Association, the largest referee group in the state.

“I’ve always loved soccer including as a player or coach, but being the referee is truly my passion. From my very first match, I knew this was for me,” Aronson said. “I really enjoy being around the little ones and helping them understand the game, all the way up to adult matches, watching how far they’ve progressed.”

Aronson has officiated ENYYSA games, the US Soccer Development Academy, MLS Next, the Women’s Premier Soccer League, United Soccer Leagues and the Men’s Open Cup.

Cheryl Aronson

Her day job is office manager for a commercial real estate office where she also does loan processing and property management.

“Dealing with Tenants can be very similar to dealing with soccer parents,” she said.

Aronson has brought enthusiasm and dedication to her new position.

“I’ve played every role as a referee, I understand the needs of our officials and I know the game,” she said. “I have a strong desire to do everything I can to help all 10 Eastern New York districts.”

Interested in becoming a soccer referee? Then please contact Aronson at [email protected]