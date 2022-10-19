First translation of Brasil’s Úrsula novel to be launched by Tagus Press Oct. 27

DARTMOUTH – The English translation of Úrsula – a book by Brazilian author Maria Firmina dos Reis offering a sensitive and nuanced portrayal of Enslaved African and Afro-Brazilian characters – will be presented by Tagus Press next week.

The Publishing arm of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture at UMass Dartmouth will host a special book launch event on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 pm, in the Grand Reading Room of the Claire T. Carney Library.

“This is an important opportunity for our students and the community to gain an understanding of 19th century Brazilian history told through the eyes of a brilliant novelist,” said Dr. Paula Celeste Gomes Noversa, Director of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture.

A native of Maranhão, Brazil, Maria Firmina dos Reis (1822-1917) was a woman of mixed race who wore many hats. She was an educator, abolitionist, composer, poet, and fiction writer.

