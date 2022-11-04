First Tee of Northern Nevada shares community Restoration plans for Wildcreek Golf Course

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) – Since its founding in 2005, First Tee of Northern Nevada has been committed to helping kids develop life skills, improve their confidence and strengthen their character through learning the game of golf. In that time, thousands of kids ages 5-18 have come through the program and learned lessons that go beyond the fairways.

For the last 17 years, First Tee as relied solely on the generosity of local golf facilities, but that has restricted the growth of the First Tee program, especially due to the difficulty gaining access to courses because of the increased Popularity of golf since the COVID -19 pandemic. However, First Tee now has the opportunity to create a permanent home for students and their families to take pride in, but Wildcreek Golf Course needs some improvements.

Executive director, Chris Dewar, and board member, Dana Kilroy, stopped by Morning Break to explain their vision for the Restoration project and how the community can help them fulfill their dream.

The goal for the Wildcreek project is to create a family-friendly community that is open to all. Kids will be able to participate in the First Tee program all year long and feel ownership and pride in their club.

The key facets of this project:

Renovation of the existing course: A new 9-hole Championship course Modernization of the existing 9-hole Executive Course A new end-to-end driving range (the first and only such facility in Reno) A new state-of-the-art short-game area A 1.5 acre putting green

Transformation of the Wildcreek Clubhouse into a Learning/Community Center: A safe and innovative learning center for First Tee participants Community meeting space First Tee offices Renovation of the existing restaurant, pro shop, and restrooms



The project won’t be cheap. The total cost of the Wildcreek redevelopment project is more than $12 million. Golf course renovation alone is $8 million and the learning center renovation will cost around $4,200,000.

To learn more about the community Restoration project, click here. You also follow First Tee of Northern Nevada on Facebook and Instagram.

