First Tee Coachella Valley teaches kids basic life skills though golf

From birdie to bogey and everything else in between, First Tee Coachella Valley has remained vigilant in its mission to provide the area’s children Ample opportunities to build new life skills and strengthen their character.

By doing it through the game of golf, the organization hopes that newfound life skills and enhanced self-confidence allow children to find success throughout their lifetime.

“First Tee is not just a golf program, we’re a life skills program,” he said Teal Guion, executive director of First Tee Coachella Valley. “We’re teaching kids to be the best version of themselves. We’re very much wanting to help all kids in the Coachella Valley.”

To that end, the organization diligently reaches out to many populations throughout Coachella Valley — from the Hispanic, LGBTQ+ communities and more — being “intentional” about getting into Neighborhoods where kids haven’t been exposed to the game of golf.

Little Linksters Class, ages 4-6, receive an introduction to the game and the love of golf.

“You would think out here in the desert that golf is just a part of the lifestyle for families, but it’s really not — it’s part of the lifestyle for the retirement community,” Guion said. “There are many family members working at these resorts and country clubs, but their kids — and even themselves — don’t necessarily get exposed to the game of golf. And there are many life lessons to be experienced in the golf.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button