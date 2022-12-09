First-team All-America honors for New Hartford grad, soccer star Restivo

When Utica’s Jordan Restivo decided to return to Providence, Rhode Island, as a Graduate student at Johnson & Wales University, getting a chance to make the most of her final year of NCAA soccer Eligibility had a lot to do with it.

Mission accomplished.

The former New Hartford High School star’s last hurrah included a second straight Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Player of the Year honor, plus a third consecutive conference championship and automatic Division III Tournament berth for JWU’s Wildcats. And this week, Restivo – a school record-setting forward who led the Nation in scoring – was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division III All-America First Team.

“After missing the COVID year, I wasn’t ready to just stop playing after last season,” said Restivo, referring to the 2020 campaign wiped out by the pandemic. “It just felt like coming back was the right decision. This was a really fun team. There was such great chemistry; we really didn’t have any issues.

“Everything just fell right into place.”

While leading JWU’s Wildcats (19-3-1) to a record 19 wins – including 18 in a row at one point – Restivo set single-season school records with 66 points and 20 assists. She also led the conference with 23 goals, the second-highest single-season total in school history, and she finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in goals (62), assists (47), total points (171) and game-winning goals (17).

Without former teammate Olivia Cairrao, Restivo knew opposing defenses were going to pay extra-special attention to her this fall. Together, she and Cairrao had captained last year’s Wildcats to a GNAC title and 17-4-1 record. But Cairrao graduated as the program’s all-time scoring leader with 59 goals and 145 points.

“I definitely felt a lot of pressure this season,” Restivo said. “It had always been me and (Cairrao). But I feel one of the reasons why I was so successful this year was because I just had fun playing. It just came naturally.

“I felt more confident this year. It was like, ‘There is a reason why I am here.’ The man-marking and double man-marking on me, that just kind of fueled the fire. As annoying as it is, it really was kind of a compliment.”

Even with defenses well aware of Restivo’s ability to score and create scoring opportunities for others, she ranked nationally among the best Division III players in every Offensive category. She was first in total points (66), second in assists (20), third in assists per game (0.87), seventh in points per game (1.00), tied for seventh in game-winning goals (7), tied for ninth in goals (23), 10th in shots per game (6.04), 12th in shots on goal per game (3.35) and tied for 15th in goals per game (1.00).

Restivo also is Johnson & Wales University’s first Women’s soccer All-American.

“At our end of the fall meetings, we talked about who was going to carry the Torch now,” said JWU head Coach Chris Flint, recalling what it was like trying to recruit Jordan and her twin sister Sydney five years ago. “A lot of Athletic ability and great speed – right off the bat, that’s what jumped out at me. What separated Jordan from a lot of athletes, though, was her work rate, and her desire to improve was like no other athlete I’ve ever coached. Everything she accomplished is one hundred percent because of her desire to be great.

“She just had an engine that wouldn’t quit. She would get to balls other players couldn’t get to and keep plays alive. Jordan did so much for us this year, there was no pressure on other players. She shouldered that burden. She was the safety valve. Other players always knew they could play the ball back to the left side and Jordan would make something happen.”

As a New Hartford High senior, Jordan was the Tri Valley League’s Player of the Year and an all-state forward. Her sister, Sydney, chose Oneonta State over Johnson & Wales. About three hours after Coach Flint was told Sydney wouldn’t be coming to JWU, Jordan called to tell him that she was.

That fall, Jordan scored 11 goals and 28 points and was named GNAC Rookie of the Year. Now, she is a three-time All-GNAC first team selection, a two-time conference Player of the Year, and a first-team All-American especially Thankful that her final Collegiate soccer season was spent playing on the same team with twin sister Sydney, who transferred to JWU for her final year of eligibility.

“We weren’t opposed to going to the same college,” Jordan said of the decisions made five years ago. “I was always just a little more shy. … I just knew that if I wanted to become my own person, we had to go separate ways. This year was nice, being able to finish off our careers together.”

Jordan, a health science major, also minored in Psychology and Nutrition this year. She expects to graduate later this month and will likely go to graduate school and study athletic training at Merrimack College.

Soccer is no doubt in her future, too. Jordan plans this summer to return to the Rhode Island Rogues of the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), where she said playing with and against current and former Collegiate players from all levels was a major reason for this year’s success at JWU. She may even consider trying out for a professional team in Iceland.

Restivo recorded at least one point in 21 of 23 games this fall. She had six multi-goal games, including two hat tricks, and the MVP of the conference tournament had four goals and one assist in three GNAC playoff games.

Her only regret was going winless in three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances. “Other than that,” she said, “I wouldn’t change a thing.”