First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) – The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing.

Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex.

Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring youth from different schools around Sioux Falls.

This with the goal of making the tournament affordable and accessible for the kids.

Coordinator with the program, Callie Schock says this was needed in the community.

“The need is huge, we have over five hundred and fifty kids signed up in 2nd through 5th grade and that’s only six schools. We hope to make it to ten of the title one schools eventually. We started with one, we moved to four, and now we’re at six, we’re hoping to hit all ten,” said Callie Schock, coordinator.

She says this is made possible through several volunteers, and organizations throughout Sioux Falls, such as churches, and the YMCA.

This helped students to get bused to the tournament today.

“We want to make sure and fill the opportunity gap for all those kids at title one schools who may not have a chance to participate in a team sport,” said Schook.

In addition to accessibility, they wanted to make sure the program was also affordable.

“Soccer is great because really all you need is a ball, I’m sure you’ve even seen out here you have kids in jeans, kids in shorts, you have kids in tank tops, we have kids wearing whatever clothing, you don “You don’t need any expensive pad, you don’t need any expensive thing,” said Joshua Perkins, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club director of Recreation & community outreach.

After the games, Mayor Paul TenHaken awarded teams with trophies and some encouraging words.

This shows the community support for the program and students.

“It’s a place for kids to belong, it’s a place for kids to fit in and they’re part of a team. They have adults who are pouring into them who care about them who know their names,” said Schock.

Organizers hope to see the program grow in years to come.

