First Saturdays Highlights work of local artists and their venues

At Evanston Made’s First Saturdays Art Events this weekend, attendees got the chance to enjoy artwork at local businesses, venues, galleries, bars, and restaurants.

Russell Muit’s art Decorates the walls of Evanston Pour. Credit: Olivia Landon

Evanston Made is an organization seeking to help Evanston artists in a variety of ways, from helping them grow in their profession to connecting them with potential patrons.

With the First Saturdays events, Evanston Made’s Executive Director Lisa Degliantoni recognized that getting folks out of the house and away from Netflix was her first challenge. Then it was about getting them to stick around.

“People don’t like to hang out” for too long, Degliantoni said. “They like to go in, get some bad wine, have a piece of cheese, look at art, bounce and go to several, right?”

Her solution to the problem was to invent First Saturdays, where Evanstonians can hop from an afternoon drawing class at Sketchbook Brewery to evening gallery openings at The Village Farm Stand. The events were inspired by Chicago’s First Fridays.

“We said to anybody in the art world, whether you’re a gallery, whether you’re a coffee shop with art: Be open,” she said. “Host an event if you want or a drink sale or an artist’s talk, and we’ll put you on a little map.”

While First Saturdays started small, the events on Sept. 3 were spread across 12 Evanston locations, thanks to their members and partners like Dempster Mile.

“Dempster Mile has been a great partner” and “an economic driver for Evanston,” Proving “you can have a fabulous art collection with all Evanston artists,” said Liz Cramer, co-director of Evanston Made.

