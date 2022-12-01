First Saturday Night Arts Alive | Arts Alive!

Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 pm Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. “Rockin Chiefs Chair & Heavy Metal Copperworks. Rock On!” Scott Hemphill, Acrylic painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, copper, steel, brass, aluminum. Art Center Space (Old Piante Gallery) has more than 75 local artists’ work.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Christina Swingdler, Christina Anastasia pop-up, jewelry. PPNorCal will be pouring wine for donations.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

By Nieves :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 311 F St. Music by Mattole Mudstompers.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

THE CAMPUS STORE 218 F St. Rosie Resin, mixed media, stickers, shirts, mugs and more made by a Cal Poly Humboldt student.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. “Art Makes Great Gifts!” Annual art sale featuring various artists from the Studio and Canvas + Clay Gallery, Acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Solstice Market, various makers; “Christmas Caroling at the Clarke,” carolers led by David Powell; Storytelling by Michael Fields and Donald Forrest; photo ops with the Timber Heritage Association Trolley and Humboldt Bay Fire Truck in front of the museum. Refreshments will be served.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI’ CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Rick Bartow, mixed media. “Wiyot Crafters,” tables of crafts for sale that are presented by Wiyot Crafters and artisans.

DESERT LILIES BAZAAR 320 Second St. (Imperial Square) “Macabre Makers Present: The Night Market Before Christmas!“ sculpture, textile, mixed media, performance. Music by DJ Vulvadon, Halloween/The Nightmare Before Christmas– themed.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Soft opening in new location.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. Second Annual Card Show, mixed media. Cards go on sale at 6 pm on Arts Alive. All cards $40, 50 percent goes to the artist.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Authors Kathy Wollenberg and Lelia Moskowitz.

FACES OF THE MOON 612 Second St. “Wild Days, Mild Nights Art Opening,” paintings; refreshments; a curated Sonic journey by Robust Worlds; and a plant sound Healing community ritual.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Rhianna Williams, photography; Shibari artist Bill Michaels will be demonstrating the art of knots in a live rigging of his model in store; live models in the windows from VaVaVoom Burlesque.

GRAVEL PARKING LOT First and D streets. Duane Flatmo’s “El Pulpo Magnifico,” a fire-spewing, multi-eyed sea creature work of kinetic art.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Talia Rose and Jennifer Amidi, photography and Acrylic painting of Humboldt wildlife. Music by The Gritty Kitties.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by George Ruth.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPER 235 F St. “Bodies in Abstraction,” Laurel McKay, Monotype prints.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Young and Lovely.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, Acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. Patient Zero lip sync show; Saintxendahlia, Lydia Kenyon, Sadle, Ruth and other models for fashion show; Brooklyn Winnett, photography; “Holiday Extravaganza,” oil painting, mixed media, performance; music by Irie Adina.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. “Old Town at Night,” Penny Nausin, photography. Music by Blueberry Hill Bluegrass.

MAKER’S APRON 317 E St. Pop Up-cycled Gifts and Crafts, mixed media. Drop-In crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by Katharina Meerle Goodshield, piano, and choir groups A Company of Voices and EHS Limited Edition. William Thomson Gallery: “Capriccio,” Katie Pasquini, quilt/textile work. Anderson & Knight Galleries: HAC Member Exhibition. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: A selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork is on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Holiday sale, Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima. To ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors we recommend guests continue to wear masks inside the Morris Graves Museum of Art.

OLD TOWN GAZEBO Second and F streets. World AIDS Day vigil. Starts at 6 pm

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St., the lot at the corner of G and Third streets, and 320 Second St. “The Monster Project,” 55 local artists working collaboratively, Acrylic painting, drawings, sculpture, mixed media.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Local artists. Music by Red Hot Shame.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. “Which Way the Wind,” exhibition through Dec. 11, artist reception during Arts Alive; Artist’s Choice Exhibition through Dec. 16; upstairs personal galleries featuring Victoria Ziskin, Willa Briggs, Lydia De Zordo and Julian DeMark through Dec. 12; music by SqueezeBug.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. “From Fine to Fanciful,” Louise Bacon-Ogden, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings. Holiday sing-along.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 pm to 8 pm This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kids have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Joyce Carter and Greg Quast.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. “Augustus Clark’s World of Radiant Chromatic Avatars,” Augustus Clark, mixed medium; Humboldt Handweavers and Spinners Guild; pop-up shop by Ace n’ the Hole Romneys.

SAGE 203 F St. Shawn Griggs pop-up shop. Griggs will be DJing Christmas mixes in the window.

SAILOR’S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEKOYA BOTANICALS 215 F St. “All About the Love,” Annie Parker, Acrylic painting, mixed media. Complimentary refreshments.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St. “Observations & Moments,” Eric Mueller, oil painting.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. “In The Night Garden,” Ciji Bellis, multiple colorful mediums.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Live music playing from 8 to 11 pm

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 514 Second St. Grayce Griggs, artwork. Live Christmas music.

VIDA SANA STUDIO 325 Second St. “Body of Love,” Amy Kumler, photography. Music by Bruce Taylor. Grand opening at the new location.

VIXEN 622 Second St. Emily Silver and JoAnne Burke, watercolors, one-of-a-kind jewelry. JoAnne Burke pop-up shop.

ZEN HUMBOLDT 437 F St. “Eris’ Apple,” Natascha and Jeremy Pearson, Acrylic painting.

ZENO’S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St., Suite 1B. “Looking into Wonder,” Soni Epperson, mixed media, poetry.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Various artists, handcrafted work from around the globe.