First practice gives Rookies an official NBA feeling

LAKE CHARLES, La. — After a summer league training camp and weeks of games and practices in Las Vegas, and following a full offseason of workouts on the Rockets’ Toyota Center practice court, guard TyTy Washington Jr. went through his first “real practice” Tuesday. It felt different, if only because he took a moment to remind himself that it was.

“After we broke it down, after we did our conditioning test, I was like, ‘It’s about that time,'” Washington said.

“It was good. I liked it. It is a dream come true for me. It’s our first real practice of training camp so just really excited to be with the whole team, going out there and competing.” Jabari Smith Jr. knew how he felt. The Rockets have three rookies in camp, first-round picks Smith, Washington and Tari Eason, down from last season’s five. This year’s Rookie class began practice as a full offseason, rather than last year’s Abbreviated offseason following a COVID-delayed season and summer league. But even with weeks of workouts, the first practice at McNeese State’s Legacy Center inspired Smith, like Washington, to appreciate that he was beginning his NBA career. “It was a good experience just warming up, feeling that real feel, like it was a real NBA practice,” Smith said. “It was a good experience. “It was a little bit different. It was actually time. Everybody was more locked in, was more focused. The attention to detail was a lot higher. I feel like we were playing a lot harder, and our energy was up today.”