First practice gives Rookies an official NBA feeling
LAKE CHARLES, La. — After a summer league training camp and weeks of games and practices in Las Vegas, and following a full offseason of workouts on the Rockets’ Toyota Center practice court, guard TyTy Washington Jr. went through his first “real practice” Tuesday. It felt different, if only because he took a moment to remind himself that it was.
“After we broke it down, after we did our conditioning test, I was like, ‘It’s about that time,'” Washington said.